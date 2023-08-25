NASCAR DFS Trucks: Clean Harbors 175

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Clean Harbors 175

Location: West Allis, Wis.

Course: Milwaukee Mile

Format: 1.02-mile oval

Laps: 175

NASCAR Trucks Clean Harbors 175 Race Preview

Ty Majeski claimed the first spot in the next round of NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship elimination races with a dominating win at Indianapolis Raceway Park. The ThorSport Racing driver led 179 of 200 laps for his first win of the season, and it was an important one. He has no pressure the next two races knowing that he has already advanced from the opening round. However, this week's return to the Milwaukee Mile will be a race he wants his current momentum to persist. He is a Wisconsin-born driver, and this will be the first time the series races at the historic oval on the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds since 2009, and will be the 16th appearance at the track for the trucks. Few drivers will have experience at the track and only Matt Crafton raced in the series there in the past. It is a flat one-mile oval that is going to encourage fireworks as the pressure to advance increases on the championship contenders.

Key Stats at the Milwaukee Mile

Number of races: 15

Winners from pole: 6

Winners from top-5 starters: 14

Winners from top-10 starters: 15

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 109.907 mph

Previous 10 Milwaukee Mile Winners

2009 - Ron Hornaday Jr.

2008 - Johnny Benson

2007 - Johnny Benson

2006 - Johnny Benson

2005 - Dennis Setzer

2004 - Ted Musgrave

2003 - Brendan Gaughan

2002 - Terry Cook

2001 - Ted Musgrave

2000 - Kurt Busch

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returns to the Milwaukee Mile after a long 14-year absence. The famous track hosted 15 series races in its history, but this week's race will have a special place upon its return with it being the second round of the playoff races. Very few drivers will line up on for Sunday's race with prior experience at the track, which means teams will have a lot of learning to accomplish through the weekend. The oval is quite flat with banking just over nine degrees in the turns. Mechanical grip will be the aim of every team in order to give their driver as much cornering speed as possible. However, the nature of this type of track places emphasis on track position. The race to qualify in the front will be a critical factor for Sunday potential. The furthest back a series race was won at this track was eighth in 1996. Every other event was won by someone starting inside the top five. Fantasy players would be advised to pay close attention to Sunday morning's qualifying before finalizing their lineups for the race.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Clean Harbors 175 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Ty Majeski - $11,000

Corey Heim - $10,800

Zane Smith - $10,600

Carson Hocevar - $10,500

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Christian Eckes- $10,000

Ben Rhodes - $9,800

Derek Kraus - $9,500

Nick Sanchez - $9,200

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Stewart Friesen - $8,900

Matt Crafton - $8,700

Matt DiBenedetto - $8,500

Taylor Gray - $8,300

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Bayley Currey - $7,700

Tyler Ankrum - $6,800

Hailie Deegan - $5,800

Josh Bilicki - $5,500

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Clean Harbors 175

Carson Hocevar - $10,500

Nick Sanchez - $9,200

Stewart Friesen - $8,900

Matt DiBenedetto - $8,500

William Sawalich - $7,300

Josh Bilicki - $5,500

Fantasy players don't have a lot to go from this week at Milwaukee, but Carson Hocevar could be a good first selection. After one race of the playoffs, Hocevar is sitting fourth in the standings and brings three top-five finishes from the last five races into the weekend. Hocevar is finding his best at the perfect time, and he could be next to cement his place in the next round of eliminations. Another driver that has been in good form recently is Nick Sanchez. He finished 11th last time out at Indianapolis and has four finishes of 11th or better from the last five races. He is one of the few drivers with experience at this track, which could give him an edge in quickly getting up to speed. Stewart Friesen is not part of the playoff battle, and he is looking to break out of a slump. He finished outside of the top 25the last three races, but has more potential than what he has achieved recently. The team has some new sponsorship and Friesen is now just racing for wins. That could pay off for fantasy players willing to include him in their rosters.

Veteran Matt DiBenedetto is another driver to watch. He is in the playoff hunt and is looking to climb out of the 10th and final spot in those standings. This will be his debut at the Milwaukee Mile, but DiBenedetto's veteran approach should enable him to make the most of a more level playing field this weekend. William Sawalich will attempt his fifth series start of the season. With three top-10s from his four other tries, he is a difficult driver not to consider. He is a young driver with Milwaukee experience, which should give him even more confidence this week. Sawalich could be one of the more valuable fantasy options based on price this week. Josh Bilicki rounds out the selections as he attempts this week's race in his home state. It will be his first series start of the season, but he has been competing more frequently in the Xfinity and Cup Series schedules this season with eight starts in each. He lives roughly 30 minutes from the track and will bring a hometown advantage into the weekend.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.