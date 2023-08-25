NASCAR DFS Trucks: Clean Harbors 175

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.
Clean Harbors 175
Location: West Allis, Wis.
Course: Milwaukee Mile
Format: 1.02-mile oval
Laps: 175
NASCAR Trucks Clean Harbors 175 Race Preview
Ty Majeski claimed the first spot in the next round of NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship elimination races with a dominating win at Indianapolis Raceway Park. The ThorSport Racing driver led 179 of 200 laps for his first win of the season, and it was an important one. He has no pressure the next two races knowing that he has already advanced from the opening round. However, this week's return to the Milwaukee Mile will be a race he wants his current momentum to persist. He is a Wisconsin-born driver, and this will be the first time the series races at the historic oval on the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds since 2009, and will be the 16th appearance at the track for the trucks. Few drivers will have experience at the track and only Matt Crafton raced in the series there in the past. It is a flat one-mile oval that is going to encourage fireworks as the pressure to advance increases on the championship contenders.
Key Stats at the Milwaukee Mile
- Number of races: 15
- Winners from pole: 6
- Winners from top-5 starters: 14
- Winners from top-10 starters: 15
- Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0
- Fastest race: 109.907 mph
Previous 10 Milwaukee Mile Winners
2009 - Ron Hornaday Jr.
2008 - Johnny Benson
2007 - Johnny Benson
2006 - Johnny Benson
2005 - Dennis Setzer
2004 - Ted Musgrave
2003 - Brendan Gaughan
2002 - Terry Cook
2001 - Ted Musgrave
2000 - Kurt Busch
The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returns to the Milwaukee Mile after a long 14-year absence. The famous track hosted 15 series races in its history, but this week's race will have a special place upon its return with it being the second round of the playoff races. Very few drivers will line up on for Sunday's race with prior experience at the track, which means teams will have a lot of learning to accomplish through the weekend. The oval is quite flat with banking just over nine degrees in the turns. Mechanical grip will be the aim of every team in order to give their driver as much cornering speed as possible. However, the nature of this type of track places emphasis on track position. The race to qualify in the front will be a critical factor for Sunday potential. The furthest back a series race was won at this track was eighth in 1996. Every other event was won by someone starting inside the top five. Fantasy players would be advised to pay close attention to Sunday morning's qualifying before finalizing their lineups for the race.
RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools
DraftKings Value Picks for the Clean Harbors 175 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
DraftKings Tier 1 Values
Ty Majeski - $11,000
Corey Heim - $10,800
Zane Smith - $10,600
Carson Hocevar - $10,500
DraftKings Tier 2 Values
Christian Eckes- $10,000
Ben Rhodes - $9,800
Derek Kraus - $9,500
Nick Sanchez - $9,200
DraftKings Tier 3 Values
Stewart Friesen - $8,900
Matt Crafton - $8,700
Matt DiBenedetto - $8,500
Taylor Gray - $8,300
DraftKings Long-Shot Values
Bayley Currey - $7,700
Tyler Ankrum - $6,800
Hailie Deegan - $5,800
Josh Bilicki - $5,500
NASCAR DFS Picks for the Clean Harbors 175
Carson Hocevar - $10,500
Nick Sanchez - $9,200
Stewart Friesen - $8,900
Matt DiBenedetto - $8,500
William Sawalich - $7,300
Josh Bilicki - $5,500
Fantasy players don't have a lot to go from this week at Milwaukee, but Carson Hocevar could be a good first selection. After one race of the playoffs, Hocevar is sitting fourth in the standings and brings three top-five finishes from the last five races into the weekend. Hocevar is finding his best at the perfect time, and he could be next to cement his place in the next round of eliminations. Another driver that has been in good form recently is Nick Sanchez. He finished 11th last time out at Indianapolis and has four finishes of 11th or better from the last five races. He is one of the few drivers with experience at this track, which could give him an edge in quickly getting up to speed. Stewart Friesen is not part of the playoff battle, and he is looking to break out of a slump. He finished outside of the top 25the last three races, but has more potential than what he has achieved recently. The team has some new sponsorship and Friesen is now just racing for wins. That could pay off for fantasy players willing to include him in their rosters.
Veteran Matt DiBenedetto is another driver to watch. He is in the playoff hunt and is looking to climb out of the 10th and final spot in those standings. This will be his debut at the Milwaukee Mile, but DiBenedetto's veteran approach should enable him to make the most of a more level playing field this weekend. William Sawalich will attempt his fifth series start of the season. With three top-10s from his four other tries, he is a difficult driver not to consider. He is a young driver with Milwaukee experience, which should give him even more confidence this week. Sawalich could be one of the more valuable fantasy options based on price this week. Josh Bilicki rounds out the selections as he attempts this week's race in his home state. It will be his first series start of the season, but he has been competing more frequently in the Xfinity and Cup Series schedules this season with eight starts in each. He lives roughly 30 minutes from the track and will bring a hometown advantage into the weekend.