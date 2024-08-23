NASCAR DFS Trucks: LiUNA! 175

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

LiUNA! 175

Location: West Allis, Wis.

Course: Milwaukee Mile

Format: 1.02-mile oval

Laps: 175

NASCAR Trucks LiUNA! 175 Race Preview

The 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoffs get underway this week with the LiUNA! 175 at the historic Milwaukee Mile. Ty Majeski won his second race of the season to bring down the curtain on the regular season last time out at Richmond, and the 10-driver championship field was set. Corey Heim will lead the contenders into the first round of eliminations with the points reset, but this week's race at Milwaukee is like the start of a whole new season. Majeski's total points put him 38 clear of the drop zone and every point will be critical in the next 10 races for the title contenders. This first three-race round of eliminations will leave the next eight championship contenders who advance one step closer to claiming the series title. Last season, Grant Enfinger took home the victory at Milwaukee in the first series race at the track since 2009, and it will be important for the 10 championship contenders to get their playoff quests started on the best possible foot this Sunday afternoon before heading to Bristol and Kansas. There isn't much time to correct a problem as pressure builds each week in the march toward the season finale.

Key Stats at the Milwaukee Mile

Number of races: 16

Winners from pole: 7

Winners from top-5 starters: 15

Winners from top-10 starters: 16

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 109.907 mph

Previous 10 Milwaukee Mile Winners

2023 - Grant Enfinger

2009 - Ron Hornaday Jr.

2008 - Johnny Benson

2007 - Johnny Benson

2006 - Johnny Benson

2005 - Dennis Setzer

2004 - Ted Musgrave

2003 - Brendan Gaughan

2002 - Terry Cook

2001 - Ted Musgrave

This Sunday, the Milwaukee Mile hosts its second playoff race since returning to the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule last season. Sunday's LiUNA! 175 will be the 16th series race at the track where track position is king. Last year's race featured just five lead changes as Grant Enfinger started on pole and dominated the proceedings by winning both stages, leading 95 total laps, and capturing the victory. With the circuit's flat corners, mechanical grip is what every team will be working to maximize. Traffic on the short oval will be difficult to navigate and that grip will determine the lines drivers can use to work their way forward. The starting lineup for Sunday should be a good indication of which drivers will have success in the race. The furthest back a series race was won at this track was eighth in 1996 and 15 of 16 races were won by someone starting inside the top five.

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the LiUNA! 175 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Ty Majeski - $10,700

Christian Eckes - $10,500

Corey Heim - $10,300

Grant Enfinger - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Sammy Smith - $9,800

Nick Sanchez - $9,600

Taylor Gray - $9,500

Ben Rhodes - $9,300

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Rajah Caruth - $9,000

Tanner Gray - $8,500

Matt Crafton - $8,200

Stewart Friesen - $7,900

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Daniel Dye - $7,500

William Sawalich - $7,000

Marco Andretti - $6,600

Matt Mills - $6,300

NASCAR DFS Picks for the LiUNA! 175

Corey Heim - $10,300

Taylor Gray - $9,500

Matt Crafton - $8,200

Daniel Dye - $7,500

Dean Thompson - $7,300

William Sawalich - $7,000

Corey Heim led 35 laps and finished fourth last year at Milwaukee. He enters this year's race atop the playoff standings and leading the series in victories this season. However, his most recent two finishes were both outside of the top 15. That stretch of Richmond and Indianapolis is the first time that has happened for him all season. Heim has been one of the most successful drivers though, and he needs to get his championship quest started on a strong foot with a return to the top five this week. Unlike Heim, Milwaukee was less of a success last season for Taylor Gray. Despite starting fourth and finishing third in the first stage, Gray slipped back to finish the race 13th. However, Gray has two top-five finishes from the three races leading into the playoffs, including a third-place finish last time out at Richmond. That success should be a good omen for his chances on Sunday. Veteran Matt Crafton wasn't able to force his way into this season's playoffs, but that doesn't mean he will be any less competitive in the next 10 races. Last year at Milwaukee he was one of the race's biggest movers coming from the 22nd starting spot to finish fifth. He has six total top-10 finishes from 10 career starts at this track, and this is a race he can snag a top finish at.

Daniel Dye will be making his second series Milwaukee start this week and his first as a playoff contender. He got the result he needed at Richmond to have a shot at the championship and aims to extend that good fortune. He qualified fifth at this track last season, which shows he has the potential to impress again this week. Dean Thompson started 19th and finished 15th in this race last season. He also has two top-10 finishes from the last three races and will be seeking his seventh top-10 finish of the season this week. Finally, William Sawalich will attempt his fifth series start of the season. With three top-10s from his four other tries, he is a difficult driver not to consider. His best finish of those came two races ago, a 12th-place finish at Indianapolis. He also qualified 12th in this race last season and finished 26th but on the lead lap. That experience, coupled with his speed at this circuit, should make him a value selection for certain fantasy formats this week.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.