NASCAR DFS Trucks: Rackley Roofing 200

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Rackley Roofing 200

Location: Lebanon, Tenn.

Course: Nashville Superspeedway

Format: 1.33-mile D-shaped oval

Laps: 150

NASCAR Trucks Rackley Roofing 200 Race Preview

Nearly a month has passed since Corey Heim claimed his fourth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race of the season at Gateway, and the action finally gets back underway again this week at Nashville Superspeedway. Only four races remain to solidify a spot in the playoffs and six of the 10 spots remain available. Two of those are guaranteed to be filled on points alone, but a first-time win for the season would guarantee someone shot at the championship without having to worry about the points picture, which is starting to tighten. Grant Enfinger currently sits in the 10th and final playoff position but only holds a 26-point advantage over Stewart Friesen in 17th. Less than 50 points separate eighth from 12th in the standings, and everything can change at Nashville. Carson Hocevar won last year's stop at the track, and he was the 13th different winner from 16 series races held there. Seven of those previous visits have been won from the pole, which suggests qualifying and starting position are bound to be important factors in the race's outcome again this week.

Key Stats at Nashville Superspeedway

Number of races: 16

Winners from pole: 7

Winners from top-five starters: 8

Winners from top-10 starters: 12

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 1

Fastest race: 136.459 mph

Previous 10 Nashville Winners

2023 - Carson Hocevar

2022 - Ryan Preece

2021 - Ryan Preece

2011 fall - Austin Dillon

2011 spring - Kyle Busch

2010 fall - Todd Bodine

2010 spring - Kyle Busch

2009 - Ron Hornaday

2008 - Johnny Benson

2007 - Travis Kvapil

Nashville Superspeedway is a 1.3-mile concrete tri-oval with 14-degree banking in its turns. The track races much like a traditional 1.5-mile oval and is therefore heavily influenced by track position, but the concrete surface makes it fairly unique among the venues. Hocevar's win at the track last season, from the seventh starting position, was the furthest back any driver has won this race since 2008. Only once has this race's winner started lower than 20th. Track position is clearly an advantage and getting it from the start makes the afternoon a bit easier than coming from behind. Nashville's concrete surface dictates four-tire stops, and the track will have resin to help it take rubber and increase grip as quickly as possible. More lines should open up as the track wears in throughout Friday's race, too. The best opportunity for those with a lower starting position to move forward will be unplanned cautions, but chances are good for a driver starting inside the top five to win this week.

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Rackley Roofing 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Corey Heim - $11,000

Christian Eckes - $10,700

Nick Sanchez - $10,500

Ty Majeski - $10,300

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Grant Enfinger - $9,500

Taylor Gray - $9,300

Ben Rhodes - $9,000

Rajah Caruth - $8,800

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Tyler Ankrum - $8,500

Tanner Gray - $8,200

Matt Crafton - $8,000

Stewart Friesen - $7,800

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Ty Dillon - $7,400

Dean Thompson - $7,200

Daniel Dye - $6,500

Frankie Muniz - $5,500

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Rackley Roofing 200

Christian Eckes - $10,700

Nick Sanchez - $10,500

Ben Rhodes - $9,000

Stewart Friesen - $7,800

Daniel Dye - $6,500

Frankie Muniz - $5,500

Corey Heim may have taken the spotlight at Gateway with his fourth win of the season, but Christian Eckes has been the most consistent and leads the points. Eckes has one more top-10 than Heim and two victories this season. He hasn't finished lower than 10th since March and remains a confident selection each week. His best Nashville finish came in 2022 when he finished sixth. Also at the top of the points table is Nick Sanchez. Like Eckes, Sanchez has two wins this season and eight total top-10 finishes. He has been on a run of finishes seventh or better since April and led 37 laps from the pole in this race last year, finishing third.

The first of the drivers still searching for a 2024 victory in this week's lineup is Ben Rhodes. The Thorsport Racing driver has won at least one race every season since 2020 and doesn't intend to stop that streak now. He has two top-10 finishes from three Nashville starts including a ninth-place finish last year. His lowest finish of those tries was only 12th, too. Stewart Friesen joins Rhodes in that quest for a 2024 win. Friesen began his current-season turnaround at Darlington and hasn't looked back since. His improved finishes put him 11th in the standings and within reach of of the playoff positions. A victory would ensure that championship berth and two Nashville top-five finishes from three starts suggest it could happen this week.

At the lower end of the price list, fantasy players won't want to forget about Daniel Dye. He is only 37 points out of the playoffs and has been consistently placing in the top 15 all season, racking up four top-10 finishes along the way. Last year he started inside the top 10 in this race but wasn't able to convert that into a top finish and came home 22nd. His improvement from 2023 so far this year suggests that top finish can come in this year's race. Lastly, Frankie Muniz will make his series debut this week. He has been most active in the ARCA series recently and will be making a handful of CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts with Reaume Brothers Racing. He is on a path of development in stock car racing and has been earning his progression up the ladder. This will be his first taste of the series, and he has three combined starts in ARCA and Xfinity so far in 2024.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.