NASCAR DFS Trucks: Tyson 250

Tyson 250

Location: North Wilkesboro, N.C.

Course: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Format: 0.63-mile oval

Laps: 250

NASCAR Trucks Tyson 250 Race Preview

This week the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time in 27 years. The historic track hosted just two prior races for the series in 1995 and 1996 before falling off of the schedule. Efforts to resurrect the unique circuit and bring NASCAR back to one of its original locations have paid off in this weekend's much anticipated visit. Five drivers have locked themselves into the championship playoffs and North Wilkesboro is one of just seven chances remaining for all the others to do the same. Christian Eckes is one of those five, and he picked up his second win of the season last week at Darlington, joining Zane Smith as the other driver to have won multiple races this year. Heading into this week's race Nick Sanchez occupies the 10th and final playoff spot with a six-point advantage over Stewart Friesen in 11th with Matt DiBenedetto in 12th, a further 14 points adrift. With seven regular-season races remaining and five playoff positions left to be filled, everything is still possible.

Key Stats at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Number of races: 2

Winners from pole: 0

Winners from top-5 starters: 1

Winners from top-10 starters: 1

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 96.126 mph

Previous North Wilkesboro Winners

1996 - Mark Martin

1995 - Mike Bliss

North Wilkesboro Speedway presents a new challenge for the CRAFTSMAN Trucks. The series hasn't raced on the circuit in nearly 30 years, but teams will prepare for short-track action coupled with a very abrasive pavement. One of the track's most unique features is its uphill and downhill slopes on the front and back straights. There is a 14-foot elevation difference between each end of the oval, which is unlike any other track on the schedule. That difference makes the entries to turns 1 and 3 different animals for the drivers to deal with each lap. While many efforts have been brought to the track to enable this weekend's events, the racing surface retains its vintage character. The track's old surface will be one of the roughest the teams have to deal with this year. A handful of drivers were able to conduct a test with Goodyear in the spring to understand how the surface would affect the tires, but the abrasive surface is going to cause a high degree of tire wear throughout the race. Drivers will have to focus on short-track racing techniques, especially being gentle on throttle to save rear grip, in order to succeed. As if a different and challenging track wasn't enough, series regulars will have to contend with an influx of Cup Series drivers seeking additional track time this week, too.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Tyson 250 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Kyle Larson - $12,000

William Byron - $11,500

Christopher Bell - $10,700

Zane Smith - $10,300

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Ross Chastain - $9,800

Corey Heim - $9,600

Grant Enfinger - $9,400

Christian Eckes - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Carson Hocevar - $8,800

Ben Rhodes - $8,500

Stewart Friesen - $8,300

Matt Crafton - $8,100

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Nick Sanchez - $7,900

Matt DiBenedetto - $7,600

Johnny Sauter - $6,400

Daniel Dye - $5,700

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Tyson 250

William Byron - $11,500

Zane Smith - $10,300

Matt Crafton - $8,100

Matt DiBenedetto - $7,600

Johnny Sauter - $6,400

Hailie Deegan - $6,100

One of the Cup Series interlopers this week is William Byron. North Wilkesboro will be his third series start of the season, and both prior starts finished with top-five finishes. Byron is at the top of his game right now, and it would be wise for fantasy players to consider selecting him for Saturday's race. Another driver with some momentum on his side is Zane Smith. He has two victories already this season and finished third in two of the last three races. One of those third-place finishes was at Martinsville, which is another short track. Smith is a veteran who is among the best in the Truck Series at the moment and should be a compelling choice at North Wilkesboro, too.

Historic tracks like this one also could favor the veterans. Names like Matt Crafton, Matt DiBenedetto, and Johnny Sauter come to mind with that train of thought. None of those drivers have won yet in 2023, but Crafton and DiBenedetto are very much alive in the playoff hunt. Sauter will be making his third start of the year after joining Roper Racing. He worked his way to a 19th-place finish last week at Darlington in his second race with the organization. While he was without a ride to start the season he remains a driver that knows how to get the maximum out of whatever equipment he has at his disposal. Each of these three drivers have the skill and experience to save tires and maximize their strengths at the end of a tough short-track race, which is what Saturday's race may come down to.

Finally, Hailie Deegan finishes out the selections as she contends for a top-15 spot in the standings. She finished 20th a week ago at Darlington, but that was her seventh straight top-20 finish. She has also become a regular top-15 contender, and her best finish so far this season was a sixth-place run at Texas last month.

