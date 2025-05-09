NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Heart of Health Care 200

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Heart of Health Care 200

Location: Kansas City, Kan.

Course: Kansas Speedway

Format: 1.5-mile tri-oval

Laps: 134

NASCAR Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 Race Preview

Corey Heim won his third race of the season a week ago at Texas Motor Speedway, rubber stamping his dominant start to the 2025 season. This week's stop at Kansas Speedway may offer him a chance to extend that run, too. Heim won the last two Kansas races and will try to grab third consecutive victory at the 1.5-mile oval this weekend. Another victory this week would make him the first driver to win back-to-back races this season, too.

Further back in the standings, the playoff battle continues to simmer. Ben Rhodes holds the 10th and final spot with an 11-point lead over Stewart Friesen in 11th, but less than 30 points separate positions nine through 13. That tight points fight means every position matters, and the importance of those positions continue to increase every week. Ten races remain in the regular season and Kansas is the second of a six-race run before the next week off. With races coming thick and fast, this is the time that teams and drivers need to be maximizing their efforts in order to ensure they earn their right to be part of the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship battle.

Key Stats at Kansas Speedway

Number of races: 29

Winners from pole: 4

Winners from top-5 starters: 17

Winners from top-10 starters: 25

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 1

Fastest race: 139.875 mph

Previous 10 Kansas Winners

2024 fall - Corey Heim

2024 spring - Corey Heim

2023 fall - Christian Eckes

2023 spring - Grant Enfinger

2022 fall - John Hunter Nemechek

2022 spring - Zane Smith

2021 - Kyle Busch

2020 III - Brett Moffitt

2020 II - Matt Crafton

2020 I - Austin Hill

Kansas Speedway is a 1.5-mile tri-oval most similar in style to Las Vegas. Fantasy players will remember that Corey Heim won at Las Vegas in March and he also won the last two times the series visited Kansas. Over time, the Kansas groove has widened, opening multiple lanes for racing, but track position is still a critical factor at this and any other 1.5-mile oval. Teams will need to be at their best in qualifying to ensure they don't fall behind the pace early in the race.

While the track does promote passing via its multiple lines and progressive banking, restarts are still the best opportunities to make up ground and pit strategy can influence a driver's position. However, Kansas can produce long green-flag stretches that enable faster vehicles to segregate themselves from the competition. Due to the tendency for long stretches of green there can be few chances to make adjustments or take a gamble on strategy. That means trucks behind the pace run a risk of falling a lap down, which can effectively be the end to a driver's afternoon. Starting position is important for this race, but a truck prepared to maximize long-run pace will be a big advantage, too.

RotoWire NASCAR Truck Series DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Heart of Health Care 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

William Byron - $12,000

Corey Heim - $11,000

Carson Hocevar - $10,500

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Ty Majeski - $9,500

Layne Riggs - $9,300

Chandler Smith - $9,000

Daniel Hemric - $8,800

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Tyler Ankrum - $8,500

Grant Enfinger - $8,300

Rajah Caruth - $8,000

Brandon Jones - $7,800

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Tanner Gray - $7,300

Stewart Friesen - $7,200

Matt Crafton - $6,700

Luke Baldwin - $6,100

NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks for the Heart of Health Care 200

Corey Heim - $11,000

Layne Riggs - $9,300

Grant Enfinger - $8,300

Rajah Caruth - $8,000

Tanner Gray - $7,300

Luke Baldwin - $6,100

Corey Heim has been at the top of his game (and the series) this season, and Kansas is a venue he'll unload at with a full dose of confidence. He is the two-time defending winner of this race and just a week ago he won his third race of the season and second on a 1.5-mile oval. Despite challenges from William Byron and Carson Hocevar, Heim is the driver with the most wind in his sails at this moment and at this track.

While Layne Riggs may not have the superlative statistics Heim does this week, the Front Row Motorsports driver has shown the pace on 1.5-mile ovals this season. He made contact with Ty Majeski and spun a week ago at Texas, but he was the runner-up finisher behind Heim in March at Homestead. Riggs also finished second to Heim at Kansas last fall. Fantasy players will be expecting him to quickly bounce back from last week's incident. Another driver looking for a better result this week versus last is Grant Enfinger. He is capable of delivering it, too. Enfinger won this race in 2023 and finished ninth at the track last fall despite starting 19th. After leading laps in the last two races, Enfinger just needs to put the whole race together this week.

In the middle of the lineup, fantasy players may want to look to Rajah Caruth. The Spire Motorsports driver sits 13th in the points, trying to claw his way into the playoff positions. His recent progress has been impressive in doing just that, too. Caruth finished in the top 10 in the last four races and scored his first top-10 at Kansas last fall. His results at this track have bee improving and he is in form heading into this weekend, too. Tanner Gray is one of the drivers Caruth is looking to overcome in the points. Gray finished seventh and sixth in the two Kansas races last season and is coming off of a fifth-place finish at Texas. Fantasy players should keep in mind that he also finished third at Homestead in March for yet another top-five at a 1.5-mile oval.

Finally, newcomer Luke Baldwin fits perfectly into our remaining budget. Baldwin will be making his second of three scheduled starts with ThorSport Racing this week. His first came at Martinsville where he started 27th and finished 22nd despite an incident. Baldwin is a SMART Modified Champion gaining NASCAR experience in these few starts but is with one of the best teams in the business and should be up to speed quickly this week.

NASCAR Truck Series Best Bets for the Heart of Health Care 200

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 4:00 PM ET Friday

Race Winner - Layne Riggs +1000

Top-Three Finish - Kaden Honeycutt +500

Top-Five Finish - Grant Enfinger - +210

Corey Heim is the favorite to win this week's race, but with all the variables at play in a NASCAR race, wagering on his very low odds this week is a tough pill to swallow. Looking further down the odds list, we can take Layne Riggs and get six times the potential payout. Riggs isn't that far off of Heim either. Riggs was the Kansas runner up last fall. He was also the runner up at the 1.5-mile oval at Homestead in March. To get six times the potential payout as Heim, we'll take Riggs to win Saturday.

With just a small step up in performance, Kaden Honeycutt could be a convincing choice to snag a top-three finish this week. The Niece Motorsports driver hasn't landed a top-five yet this season, but he was 12th or better at both Homestead and Las Vegas. Even more telling, Honeycutt heads to Kansas with fourth-place finishes in both races at the track last season. He started 23rd in the spring race, but still pulled out that top-five. This could be the week Honeycutt bags his first top-five of the season, and it wouldn't be a stretch to see him finish in the top three.

A top-five option worth considering is Grant Enfinger. The veteran is sixth in points right now and finished second at Las Vegas in March. With that track's similarity to Kansas, wagerers should expect Enfinger to be competitive again this week. He is a former Kansas winner with six top-fives from 13 starts at the track, too. Enfinger finished ninth at the track last fall. All signs suggest a top-five is within his grasp this week.

