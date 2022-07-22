NASCAR Trucks DFS: CRC Brakleen 150

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

CRC Brakleen 150

Location: Long Pond, Pa.

Course: Pocono Raceway

Format: 2.5-mile tri-oval

Laps: 60

NASCAR Trucks CRC Brakleen 150 Race Preview

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular-season finale is set for this week at Pocono Raceway. Saturday's race will crown the regular-season champion and finalize the 10-driver field that will race for the 2022 season championship. Eight drivers have already clinched their spots in that group, leaving two slots available to be claimed this week. Grant Enfinger is in the best position to take one of those, and he can earn his way into the championship battle, no matter who wins Saturday's race, if he scores 27 points. Matt Crafton, Derek Kraus and Tyler Ankrum are the likely contenders to take the other remaining spot through points, but many other drivers can still get in by winning this week. Zane Smith leads the regular-season standings and needs a mere two points to wrap up the title this week before turning his focus to the playoffs. John Hunter Nemechek is the defending Pocono winner, and there is still everything to gain for much of the field in this week's CRC Brakleen 150.

Key Stats at Pocono Raceway

Number of races: 12

Winners from pole: 4

Winners from top-5 starters: 9

Winners from top-10 starters: 12

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 136.813 mph

Previous 10 Pocono Winners

2021 - John Hunter Nemechek

2020 - Brandon Jones

2019 - Ross Chastain

2018 - Kyle Busch

2017 - Christopher Bell

2016 - William Byron

2014 - Kyle Busch

2013 - Austin Dillon

2012 - Ryan Blaney

2011 - Joey Coulter

Pocono Raceway is a long 2.5-mile oval with three unique and challenging turns. The long lap and different turns can pose a challenge for teams to find the fastest setups. Teams will aim to get their trucks handling well mid-corner in order to allow their drivers to get on the gas as early as possible to launch down the circuit's long straights. Achieving maximum velocity at corner entry is the best way to make passes, and grip through the long turn 3 can also be a driver's advantage. Handling and tire wear throughout fuel runs enable the fastest trucks to distance themselves from the rest of the field, and teams that get the settings correct early in the day can extend their advantage through the afternoon by making the right adjustments on pit road. The track's long lap length opens the potential for pit strategy to play a role, but teams will be cautious to not let their drivers run out of fuel. Pitting under green at Pocono does not mean automatically losing a lap, and making stops early in the fuel window could put a driver back on track with less traffic. Caution periods can also throw a wrench into plans, but teams will have to be flexible to overcome those challenges.

DraftKings Value Picks for the CRC Brakleen 150 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

John Hunter Nemechek - $11,100

Zane Smith - $10,800

Ryan Preece - $10,600

Corey Heim - $10,400

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Carson Hocevar - $9,800

Christian Eckes - $9,500

Ty Majeski - $9,300

Stewart Friesen - $9,100

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Ben Rhodes - $8,900

Grant Enfinger - $8,700

Tyler Ankrum - $8,500

Derek Kraus - $8,200

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Matt Crafton - $8,000

Hailie Deegan - $7,400

Chase Purdy - $6,800

Max Gutierrez - $6,500

NASCAR DFS Picks for the CRC Brakleen 150

John Hunter Nemechek - $11,100

Carson Hocevar - $9,800

Grant Enfinger - $8,700

Derek Kraus - $8,200

Max Gutierrez - $6,500

Kris Wright - $5,700

Pocono has recently been a very good venue for Nemechek. He won last season's race and has three top-10s from four series starts. He enters the weekend tied in points with Chandler Smith and looking for his second win of the season. Despite an injured foot, Carson Hocevar has remained competitive. He is eighth in the playoff standings and finished third in the last two races. He started and finished his only prior Pocono race in 13th position. Enfinger was on a run of three consecutive Pocono top-10s until his engine failed him in last season's race. Enfinger may play this week's race conservatively in order to ensure his entry into the playoffs, but that could be good news for fantasy players who could bank some reliable points with top-10 potential from him. Kraus has everything to play for this week. He enters the final regular-season race 11th in points, just nine behind Matt Crafton. With three finishes of 11th or better from the last five races, he is in the type of form that could see him into the playoff positions. He also brings an average Pocono finish of 10th to fantasy rosters from two prior starts at the track. Max Gutierrez will make his third series start of the season. He finished eighth at Nashville and credited that run to him learning as much as possible from his first series start and avoiding mistakes throughout the race. That is also a recipe for success at Pocono if he can do the same. Kris Wright is our final selection this week having scored a 17th-place finish at Nashville two races ago. He comes with some risk of a poor showing but has shown the potential for top-20s at some other circuits this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.