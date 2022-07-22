NASCAR Trucks DFS: CRC Brakleen 150

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.
CRC Brakleen 150
Location: Long Pond, Pa.
Course: Pocono Raceway
Format: 2.5-mile tri-oval
Laps: 60
NASCAR Trucks CRC Brakleen 150 Race Preview
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular-season finale is set for this week at Pocono Raceway. Saturday's race will crown the regular-season champion and finalize the 10-driver field that will race for the 2022 season championship. Eight drivers have already clinched their spots in that group, leaving two slots available to be claimed this week. Grant Enfinger is in the best position to take one of those, and he can earn his way into the championship battle, no matter who wins Saturday's race, if he scores 27 points. Matt Crafton, Derek Kraus and Tyler Ankrum are the likely contenders to take the other remaining spot through points, but many other drivers can still get in by winning this week. Zane Smith leads the regular-season standings and needs a mere two points to wrap up the title this week before turning his focus to the playoffs. John Hunter Nemechek is the defending Pocono winner, and there is still everything to gain for much of the field in this week's CRC Brakleen 150.
Key Stats at Pocono Raceway
- Number of races: 12
- Winners from pole: 4
- Winners from top-5 starters: 9
- Winners from top-10 starters: 12
- Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0
- Fastest race: 136.813 mph
Previous 10 Pocono Winners
2021 - John Hunter Nemechek
2020 - Brandon Jones
2019 - Ross Chastain
2018 - Kyle Busch
2017 - Christopher Bell
2016 - William Byron
2014 - Kyle Busch
2013 - Austin Dillon
2012 - Ryan Blaney
2011 - Joey Coulter
Pocono Raceway is a long 2.5-mile oval with three unique and challenging turns. The long lap and different turns can pose a challenge for teams to find the fastest setups. Teams will aim to get their trucks handling well mid-corner in order to allow their drivers to get on the gas as early as possible to launch down the circuit's long straights. Achieving maximum velocity at corner entry is the best way to make passes, and grip through the long turn 3 can also be a driver's advantage. Handling and tire wear throughout fuel runs enable the fastest trucks to distance themselves from the rest of the field, and teams that get the settings correct early in the day can extend their advantage through the afternoon by making the right adjustments on pit road. The track's long lap length opens the potential for pit strategy to play a role, but teams will be cautious to not let their drivers run out of fuel. Pitting under green at Pocono does not mean automatically losing a lap, and making stops early in the fuel window could put a driver back on track with less traffic. Caution periods can also throw a wrench into plans, but teams will have to be flexible to overcome those challenges.
RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools
DraftKings Value Picks for the CRC Brakleen 150 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
DraftKings Tier 1 Values
John Hunter Nemechek - $11,100
Zane Smith - $10,800
Ryan Preece - $10,600
Corey Heim - $10,400
DraftKings Tier 2 Values
Carson Hocevar - $9,800
Christian Eckes - $9,500
Ty Majeski - $9,300
Stewart Friesen - $9,100
DraftKings Tier 3 Values
Ben Rhodes - $8,900
Grant Enfinger - $8,700
Tyler Ankrum - $8,500
Derek Kraus - $8,200
DraftKings Long-Shot Values
Matt Crafton - $8,000
Hailie Deegan - $7,400
Chase Purdy - $6,800
Max Gutierrez - $6,500
NASCAR DFS Picks for the CRC Brakleen 150
John Hunter Nemechek - $11,100
Carson Hocevar - $9,800
Grant Enfinger - $8,700
Derek Kraus - $8,200
Max Gutierrez - $6,500
Kris Wright - $5,700
Pocono has recently been a very good venue for Nemechek. He won last season's race and has three top-10s from four series starts. He enters the weekend tied in points with Chandler Smith and looking for his second win of the season. Despite an injured foot, Carson Hocevar has remained competitive. He is eighth in the playoff standings and finished third in the last two races. He started and finished his only prior Pocono race in 13th position. Enfinger was on a run of three consecutive Pocono top-10s until his engine failed him in last season's race. Enfinger may play this week's race conservatively in order to ensure his entry into the playoffs, but that could be good news for fantasy players who could bank some reliable points with top-10 potential from him. Kraus has everything to play for this week. He enters the final regular-season race 11th in points, just nine behind Matt Crafton. With three finishes of 11th or better from the last five races, he is in the type of form that could see him into the playoff positions. He also brings an average Pocono finish of 10th to fantasy rosters from two prior starts at the track. Max Gutierrez will make his third series start of the season. He finished eighth at Nashville and credited that run to him learning as much as possible from his first series start and avoiding mistakes throughout the race. That is also a recipe for success at Pocono if he can do the same. Kris Wright is our final selection this week having scored a 17th-place finish at Nashville two races ago. He comes with some risk of a poor showing but has shown the potential for top-20s at some other circuits this season.