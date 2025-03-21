NASCAR Trucks Series DFS and Best Bets: Baptist Health 200

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Baptist Health 200

Location: Homestead, Florida

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Format: Oval

Length: 1.5 miles

Laps: 134

NASCAR Trucks Baptist Health 200 Preview

We've seen dominance from individual drivers across all three NASCAR series. Corey Heim won his second Trucks Series race of the season last weekend in three opportunities. He'll look to continue that dominance at Homestead, which has traditionally been a playoff race. He'll face a tough path this weekend, as both Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson will be in the field.

Key Stats at Homestead

Number of Races: 28

28 Winners from Pole: 4

4 Winners from top-five starters: 17

17 Winners from top-10 starters: 23

Previous 10 Homestead Winners

2024 – Grant Enfinger

2023- Carson Hocevar

2022- Ty Majeski

2020- Kyle Busch

2019 – Austin Hill

2018 – Brett Moffitt

2017 – Chase Briscoe

2016- William Byron

2015- Matt Crafton

2014- Bubba Wallace

There is some significant variation between the NASCAR series' at Homestead. Track position is extremely important for truck races, made clear by the fact that there have been only five drivers who started from outside the top 10 to take the checkered flag. That's become increasingly true in recent history. Three of the four winners from the pole have come since 2016 and five of the last 10 winners have started either first or second. That doesn't mean the race won't be worth watching, however, as there should be plenty of passing as Homestead is known for having multiple grooves to get around the track.

There are two other significant variables to consider. The first is when the race taking place. Traditionally, NASCAR has come to Homestead for the championship race or playoffs – when the weather is much warmer. Tires and car setup are likely to be different than what we usually see, and some teams may be on the wrong side of strategy. Toyota typically enjoys success at the track, accounting for eight of the 11 winners since 2013. Chevrolet has won the last two years, however.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Baptist Health 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Kyle Larson - $13,000

Corey Heim - $10,000

Ross Chastain - $9,800

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Ty Majeski - $9,500

Grant Enfinger - $9,300

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Kaden Honeycutt - $8,400

Tyler Ankrum - $8,200

Rajah Caruth - $8,000

DraftKings Tier 4 Values

Stewart Friesen -$7,700

Connor Mosack - $7,200

Gio Ruggiero - $7,000

NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks for the Baptist Health 200

Ty Majeski - $9,500

Grant Enfinger - $9,300

Kaden Honeycutt - $8,400

Rajah Caruth - $8,000

Gio Ruggiero- $7,000

Given the dominance we've seen to start the season and the influx of talent for this weekend's race, there are two primary directions to take when building rosters. The first would be a stars and scrubs build. Larson is the obvious choice to lead off the lineup when building through stars, though his salary would make things difficult and would arguably require all three Tier 4 drivers. Chastain blends superior experience and talent, though he hasn't had immense success at the track, and we've already covered Heim's early success.

The other possibility is to skip all of the top tier drivers and build right through the middle of the price pool. Majeski doesn't have the wins to match Heim this season, but he sits atop the points standings thanks to his consistency. He's a very worthy driver to build a lineup through . Enfinger has raced at Homestead three times in the Trucks Series and has a driver rating of 113.4.

Caruth has a pair of eighth-place finishes in his two races at Homestead, while Honeycutt has a poor track record at the specific track but has had speed this season.

NASCAR Truck Series Best Bets for the Baptist Health 200

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 2:00 PM ET Friday

Outright Winner – Ty Majeski (+1400), Grant Enfinger (+1200)

Offerings for the outright winner are available at several different books, so shop around for the best prices based on the sportsbooks in your state. Kyle Larson (-130) is a heavy favorite to win, and even with the obvious advantage he has on most of the field, it's difficult to find value at that price. Instead, we can focus in on Majeski and Enfinger. In three full-time seasons in the Truck Series, Majeski has won, finished second and finished ninth at Homestead and has been plenty fast to begin 2025. Enfinger is the defending winner of this race and has finished inside the top eight in five of his eight races at this track.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.