NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300

We. Are. Back. NASCAR returns this weekend at Daytona for an action-packed four days of racing. Saturday we have the Xfinity Series hitting the track for some high-speed action. This type of track is very different from what we see most of the year, making lineup construction very important.

Previous 4 Daytona Winners With Starting Position

2022 fall - Jeremy Clements (9th)

2022 spring - Austin Hill (2nd)

2021 fall - Justin Haley (9th)

2021 spring - Austin Cindric (1st)

2020 fall - Justin Haley (9th)

2020 spring - Noah Gragson (12th)

2019 fall - Ross Chastain (4th)

2019 spring - Michael Annett (3rd)

2018 fall - Kyle Larson (7th)

2018 spring - Tyler Reddick (9th)

Racing on superspeedways is unique in that drivers are packed into a draft all race long at high speeds, which can potentially cause big wrecks and other variance. You will see teams or manufacturers working together a lot during the race to stay on the same pit strategy and stick together in the draft to lower the risk of getting into trouble. The name of the game is getting to the end of these races, and you will have a chance to win if things fall your way. In terms of DFS, this makes our lineup construction a bit different than usual. We want to focus on place differential for the most part, since more than likely we aren't going to see one or two guys lead the entire race and get enough dominator points for it to matter. I will say that this has been a slightly calmer race than the Truck and Cup Series over the years, as you can see the lowest starting spot to win in the last 10 races is 12th with Noah Gragson in 2020. I would still limit the drivers I use per lineup that start in the top 10 to two max. Lastly, don't be afraid to leave salary on the table. I will discuss below some drivers who have been solid over the years in superspeedway racing, but ultimately you don't want to make lineups until qualifying is completed on Saturday.

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Justin Haley - $10,300

Austin Hill - $10,500

John Hunter Nemechek - $10,100



DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Justin Allgaier - $9,600

Brandon Jones - $9,300

Cole Custer - $9,800

Sheldon Creed - $9,400

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Ryan Sieg - $8,100

Riley Herbst - $8,200

Daniel Hemric - $8,700

Sam Mayer - $8,600

DraftKings Tier 4 Values

Kaz Grala - $7,800

Jeremy Clements - $7,500

Myatt Snider - $7,700

Timmy Hill - $5,000

At the top of pricing I have to lean toward Haley this week. The kid seems to have mastered superspeedway racing. You know he will be a major storyline in this race and will look to repeat what he has done in the fall of 2020 and 2021 by winning here in the Xfinity Series. Allgaier is probably the most experienced driver in the Xfinity Series, and I think experience is something you need if you want to work your way through a superspeedway race. Look for him to work a lot alongside his teammates Jones, Josh Berry and Sam Mayer to get to the end of this race. Jones moves over to JR Motorsports for 2023, and I think he could have a big year. He can benefit from the experience of Allgaier, and stacking up teammates isn't a bad option here, as you could potentially have a group of them make it to the end if they stick together and dodge the chaos. To me, Sieg and Clements are similar in that they have solid history at superspeedways. Clements cashed in on a surprise win the last time we were here in the fall. Hopefully Hill qualifies for this race, as he is a driver who just has a knack for sitting back and waiting until the end of these races to move forward. He was second in the fall here, and I expect a solid finish out of him again.

