NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Contender Boats 300

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Contender Boats 300

Three races to go in the season, which means we have two left before we cut eight into four for the Championship race at Phoenix. The headline this weekend is Dale Earnhardt Jr. running for the second time this year in the Xfinity Series on a track he likes. He was solid at Bristol before running into issues and in the mid range, could be solid here. I think you want to target two dominators in your lineups this weekend as there are plenty of points for lap leaders to rack up being out front.

Previous Homestead-Miami Winners w/ Starting Position

2022 - Noah Gragson (2nd)

2021 - Myatt Snider (10th)

2020 fall - Chase Briscoe (9th)

2020 spring - Harrison Burton (1st)

2019 - Tyler Reddick (1st)

2018 - Tyler Reddick (4th)

2017 - Cole Custer (2nd)

2016 - Daniel Suarez (1st)

2015 - Kyle Larson (9th)

2014 - Matt Kenseth (3rd)

DraftKings Value Picks for the Contender Boats 300 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)

John Hunter Nemechek - $11,500

Cole Custer - $11,000

Austin Hill - $10,500

Sam Mayer - $10,200

DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)

Sheldon Creed - $9,800

Chandler Smith - $9,500

Sammy Smith - $9,200

Riley Herbst - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. - $8,800

Brandon Jones - $8,500

Daniel Hemric - $8,200

Parker Kligerman - $8,000

DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)

Derek Kraus - $7,800

Jeb Burton - $7,300

Ryan Newman - $7,000

Joe Graf Jr. - $6,700

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Drive for the Contender Boats 300



Cole Custer - $11,000

Chandler Smith - $9,500

Daniel Hemric - $8,200

Jeb Burton - $7,300

Ryan Newman - $7,000

Joe Graf Jr. - $6,700

Cole Custer has been very strong at Homestead in the past with three straight top two finishes between 2017 and 2019 in the Xfinity Series. I like him as the top dominator this weekend. I would like to have two dominators in my lineups here and I would expect that to be another playoff driver, even though we had a non-playoff winner last week in Riley Herbst. Chandler Smith was seventh here a year ago and sits fifteen points off the cut line for the Championship 4 with two races left. He needs a good outing here. Add in some baby swag for him with his first baby being born on Thursday and there you go. Obviously joking on the last part. Daniel Hemric and Jeb Burton are just solid plays for finishing position in the mid range and Hemric has two straight fourth place finishes here. Ryan Newman will drive the No. 66 this weekend and while this usually isn't equipment I want to target, Ryan Reed finished 20th in this car last week. If we get a solid starting spot from Newman he can be a nice value play. Joe Graf Jr. is just too cheap for the equipment he is in for Joe Gibbs Racing.

