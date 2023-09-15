NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Food City 300

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Food City 300

The NASCAR Xfinity Playoffs start this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. Bristol always generates a fun race as we have close quarters racing all night long. With the playoffs being involved things are ratcheted up even more. To make things even more interesting, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be running his No. 88 car this week.

Previous Bristol Winners w/ Starting Position

2022 - Noah Gragson (9th)

2021 - AJ Allmendinger (10th)

2020 fall - Chase Briscoe (10th)

2020 spring - Noah Gragson (9th)

2019 fall - Tyler Reddick (38th)

2019 spring - Christopher Bell (8th)

2018 fall - Kyle Larson (3rd)

2018 spring - Ryan Preece (7th)

2017 fall - Kyle Busch (1st)

2017 spring - Erik Jones (4th)

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Food City 300 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)

Justin Allgaier - $11,500

John Hunter Nemechek - $11,300

Austin Hill - $10,400

Sam Mayer - $10,200

DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)

Chandler Smith - $9,700

Sammy Smith - $9,500

Sheldon Creed - $9,200

Brandon Jones - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. - $8,800

Daniel Hemric - $8,500

Parker Kligerman - $8,300

Riley Herbst - $8,000

DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)

Derek Kraus - $7,800

Jeb Burton - $7,000

Jeremy Clements - $6,300

Anthony Alfredo - $6,100

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Food City 300

Justin Allgaier - $11,500

Sam Mayer - $10,200

Daniel Hemric - $8,500

Jeb Burton - $7,000

Jeremy Clements - $6,300

Anthony Alfredo - $6,100

Justin Allgaier has been very strong over his time coming to Bristol. Last year he led 148 laps when finishing 9th and in 2021 he also led the most laps at 92. Before that in the fall of 2020? Also the laps led leader at 126. You get the picture. Just looking at finishes doesn't tell the entire story with him and I think he has a great chance to put himself in the winners circle to start the playoffs. This has been a solid track for JR Motorsports in general and Sam Mayer has finished top-10 in both of his appearances here with 49 laps led combined. Daniel Hemric is a solid mid range option who has ran up front at Bristol recently as well. Jeb Burton hasn't been great here, but does have a top-10 to his credit and I like the speed we have seen from him in 2023. Jeremy Clements has been consistently a 10-15th place car at Bristol and is a very cheap price this weekend along with Anthony Alfredo who has been 13th and 6th in his two Bristol appearances.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dane Shinault plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dane1995, FanDuel: dane007, Yahoo: Dane1995.