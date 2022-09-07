Fantasy NASCAR Articles

RotoWire Partners

YellaWood 500 Preview: The Wild Card of the Chase
YellaWood 500 Preview: The Wild Card of the Chase
Today
Today
Mark Taylor previews this week's YellaWood 500, where Ryan Blaney looks like one of the favorites.
NASCAR Barometer: Reddick Conquers Treacherous Texas
NASCAR Barometer: Reddick Conquers Treacherous Texas
2 days ago
2 days ago
Just one week after being bounced out of the playoffs, Tyler Reddick led 70 of the laps in the final segment and won for the third time this season.
NASCAR DFS: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500
NASCAR DFS: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500
5 days ago
5 days ago
C.J. Radune offers a low-risk and a high-risk lineup for NASCAR AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, with Martin Truex Jr. looking like an appealing risky pick.
NASCAR DFS Xfinity: Andy's Frozen Custard 300
NASCAR DFS Xfinity: Andy's Frozen Custard 300
5 days ago
5 days ago
C.J. Radune shares his lineup suggestions for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Andy's Frozen Custard 300, where Noah Gragson will look for his fourth straight victory.
Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Preview: Round of 12 Begins
Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Preview: Round of 12 Begins
7 days ago
7 days ago
Mark Taylor previews the upcoming Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, where Kyle Larson will look to solidify his position in the Chase for the Cup.
NASCAR Barometer: Chris Buescher Grabs Bristol Victory
NASCAR Barometer: Chris Buescher Grabs Bristol Victory
9 days ago
9 days ago
Chris Buescher cruised to a win on a crash-filled night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
NASCAR DFS: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
NASCAR DFS: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
12 days ago
12 days ago
C.J. Radune offers a low-risk and high-risk lineup for the upcoming Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
NASCAR DFS Xfinity: Food City 300
NASCAR DFS Xfinity: Food City 300
12 days ago
12 days ago
C.J. Radune offers a pair of potential lineups for the upcoming Food City 300, with Ty Gibbs looking worthy of a big investment.
NASCAR Trucks DFS: UNOH 200
NASCAR Trucks DFS: UNOH 200
13 days ago
13 days ago
C.J. Radune previews the UNOH 200, where Chandler Smith will look to win for the second year in a row.
Bass Pro Shops Night Race Preview: World's Fastest Half-Mile
Bass Pro Shops Night Race Preview: World's Fastest Half-Mile
14 days ago
14 days ago
Mark Taylor breaks down the upcoming Bass Pro Shops Night Race, where Denny Hamlin will look to continue his streak of strong performances.
NASCAR Barometer: Wallace Cruises to Kansas Victory
NASCAR Barometer: Wallace Cruises to Kansas Victory
16 days ago
16 days ago
Bubba Wallace drove the No. 45 car to victory for 23XI Racing in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.
NASCAR DFS: Hollywood Casino 400
NASCAR DFS: Hollywood Casino 400
19 days ago
19 days ago
After a Darlington disaster, notes C.J. Radune, Chase Elliott should be ready to come out swinging at Kansas.
NASCAR DFS Xfinity: Kansas Lottery 300
NASCAR DFS Xfinity: Kansas Lottery 300
19 days ago
19 days ago
Points leader AJ Allmendinger tops C.J. Radune's picks for this week's Kansas Lottery 300.
NASCAR Trucks DFS: Kansas Lottery 200
NASCAR Trucks DFS: Kansas Lottery 200
19 days ago
19 days ago
Richmond winner Chandler Smith leads C.J. Radune's picks due to his recent run of fine form with two wins in the last three races as well as his first victory of the year at Las Vegas.
Hollywood Casino 400 Preview: Chase for Cup Intensifies
Hollywood Casino 400 Preview: Chase for Cup Intensifies
21 days ago
21 days ago
Mark Taylor previews this week's Hollywood Casino 400, where Kyle Larson looks like a top contender at one of his favorite tracks.
