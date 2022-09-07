Fantasy NASCAR Articles

Mark Taylor previews this week's YellaWood 500, where Ryan Blaney looks like one of the favorites.
Just one week after being bounced out of the playoffs, Tyler Reddick led 70 of the laps in the final segment and won for the third time this season.
C.J. Radune offers a low-risk and a high-risk lineup for NASCAR AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, with Martin Truex Jr. looking like an appealing risky pick.
C.J. Radune shares his lineup suggestions for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Andy's Frozen Custard 300, where Noah Gragson will look for his fourth straight victory.
Mark Taylor previews the upcoming Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, where Kyle Larson will look to solidify his position in the Chase for the Cup.
Chris Buescher cruised to a win on a crash-filled night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
C.J. Radune offers a low-risk and high-risk lineup for the upcoming Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
C.J. Radune offers a pair of potential lineups for the upcoming Food City 300, with Ty Gibbs looking worthy of a big investment.
C.J. Radune previews the UNOH 200, where Chandler Smith will look to win for the second year in a row.
Mark Taylor breaks down the upcoming Bass Pro Shops Night Race, where Denny Hamlin will look to continue his streak of strong performances.
Bubba Wallace drove the No. 45 car to victory for 23XI Racing in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.
After a Darlington disaster, notes C.J. Radune, Chase Elliott should be ready to come out swinging at Kansas.
Points leader AJ Allmendinger tops C.J. Radune's picks for this week's Kansas Lottery 300.
Richmond winner Chandler Smith leads C.J. Radune's picks due to his recent run of fine form with two wins in the last three races as well as his first victory of the year at Las Vegas.
Mark Taylor previews this week's Hollywood Casino 400, where Kyle Larson looks like a top contender at one of his favorite tracks.
Mark Taylor previews this week's YellaWood 500, where Ryan Blaney looks like one of the favorites.
Just one week after being bounced out of the playoffs, Tyler Reddick led 70 of the laps in the final segment and won for the third time this season.
Mark Taylor previews the upcoming Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, where Kyle Larson will look to solidify his position in the Chase for the Cup.
Chris Buescher cruised to a win on a crash-filled night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Mark Taylor breaks down the upcoming Bass Pro Shops Night Race, where Denny Hamlin will look to continue his streak of strong performances.
Bubba Wallace drove the No. 45 car to victory for 23XI Racing in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.
Mark Taylor previews this week's Hollywood Casino 400, where Kyle Larson looks like a top contender at one of his favorite tracks.
After a big step forward in competitiveness and knocking on the door of a win all season, Erik Jones got the job done Sunday night at Darlington's Southern 500.
Mark Taylor previews this weekend's Cook Out Southern 500, where Kyle Larson will look to begin his title defense.
Austin Dillon won the rain-delayed Coke Zero Sugar 400 to earn a playoff spot, while the final points playoff spot was won by Ryan Blaney.
Dan Marcus recommends Fernando Alonso as someone to fit into all lineup builds.
Mark Taylor breaks down this week's Coke Zero Sugar 400, where Ryan Blaney will be looking to lock up his spot in the playoffs.
Kyle Larson outran AJ Allmendinger to win the Go Bowling at the Glen, while Chase Elliott wrapped up the regular-season championship.
Mark Taylor previews this weekend's Go Bowling at the Glen, where Tyler Reddick will look to continue his run of success at road courses.
Kevin Harvick and Steward Haas Racing are looking like championship contenders after winning the Federated Auto Parts 400, the second win in a row for the team.
C.J. Radune offers a low-risk and a high-risk lineup for NASCAR AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, with Martin Truex Jr. looking like an appealing risky pick.
C.J. Radune shares his lineup suggestions for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Andy's Frozen Custard 300, where Noah Gragson will look for his fourth straight victory.
C.J. Radune offers a low-risk and high-risk lineup for the upcoming Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
C.J. Radune offers a pair of potential lineups for the upcoming Food City 300, with Ty Gibbs looking worthy of a big investment.
C.J. Radune previews the UNOH 200, where Chandler Smith will look to win for the second year in a row.
After a Darlington disaster, notes C.J. Radune, Chase Elliott should be ready to come out swinging at Kansas.
Points leader AJ Allmendinger tops C.J. Radune's picks for this week's Kansas Lottery 300.
Richmond winner Chandler Smith leads C.J. Radune's picks due to his recent run of fine form with two wins in the last three races as well as his first victory of the year at Las Vegas.
With four Darlington wins and 42 laps led in the spring race, Denny Hamlin leads C.J. Radune’s lower-risk lineup.
Spring Darlington victor Justin Allgaier has two track wins and has amassed 10 top-10 finishes from 14 starts at the track.
All eyes will be on Ryan Blaney, who is one of C.J. Radune's lower-risk picks, this week at Daytona as he seeks to confirm his spot among the 16 playoff contenders.
C.J. Radune's picks for Friday night's race include Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who has made a name for himself on superspeedway circuits.
Chase Elliott has two prior wins at Watkins Glen, and has three top-10s on road courses already this season.
Watkins Glen is the last road course on the Xfinity Series schedule that AJ Allmendinger has yet to conquer, as his three season victories have come on the other road courses.
Denny Hamlin kicks off the higher-risk lineup after winning at this track earlier this season, plus he has three other wins at Richmond.