DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS

Lionel Messi, PSG at RMA ($9,600): It's assumed Manchester City will rest Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden as they don't have much to play for after beating Sporting CP 5-0 in the first leg. Raheem Sterling ($10,200) is expected to start, but that's a hefty price tag for a player who has no role on set pieces and is dependent on goal contributions. City have the highest-implied goal total at around 2.5, but their forwards are better suited for GPPs. So is Kylian Mbappe ($9,800), who decided the first leg against Real Madrid with a brilliant solo effort in the 90th minute. Madrid need to score Wednesday to have any chance of advancing and that should lead to opportunities on the counter for PSG, which would suit Mbappe. Assuming Angel Di Maria ($6,200) doesn't start, Messi will split set pieces. He took eight shots and created four chances in the first leg on his way to putting up almost 18 floor points. I'm not expecting PSG to be on the front foot and attacking as much as they're were in the first leg in Paris, but Messi has the highest floor at the position and it's always possible Madrid score early, which would change everything. Elsewhere, Karim Benzema ($8,900) and Vinicius Junior ($8,100) make for good tournament options. Madrid will be forced to attack as they need at least one goal and they are the most likely candidates to score.

Neymar, PSG at RMA ($7,300): Along with Messi, Neymar has the highest floor of the forwards and from a point-per-dollar perspective, seems like the better option considering that he's $2,300 cheaper. He'll be splitting set pieces and should draw plenty of fouls as his hold-up play is elite and PSG always use him as an outlet in these spots where they're defending a lead. Of course, he always has plenty of goal/assist equity, especially if Madrid score and PSG are forced to go for it. Gabriel Jesus ($7,200) is an option for the same salary, as I'd expect him to play 90 minutes on the right wing and he should have a few chances to score, which makes him a good GPP target. Looking cheaper, Marco Asensio ($6,100) should take a few corners and he's scored in two of his last three league games. Don't expect him to last 90 minutes, but he still has upside considering the position that Madrid are in. Wednesday's match should be different than the first leg, which saw Madrid create few chances as they mostly sat back and defended. If you want to take a chance on Sporting CP against a likely weakened Man City side, Islam Slimani ($3,900) is basically minimum price and is coming off a brace in the Portuguese league.

MIDFIELDERS

Ilkay Gundogan, MCI v. LIS ($7,700): Assuming there's no Kevin De Bruyne and Mahrez in the starting XI, Gundogan will likely take at least half of the set pieces for City. If that's the case, he'd probably be the first player in my lineup for cash games and makes for a good GPP option, as well, considering his substantial open-play upside and likely penalty-kick responsibility.

Jack Grealish, MCI v. LIS ($7,000): Grealish is expected to start in the front three for what looks like a rather favorable spot at home for City against a Sporting team that really has nothing to play for either. This price is just too cheap for someone of Grealish's quality in a plus matchup. It's possible that he takes some set pieces, too, with City likely to rest their main takers. Not only does he have a decent floor but his +165 goalscoring odds are the highest at the position.

Toni Kroos, RMA v. PSG ($6,400): Kroos missed Madrid's last game due to a hamstring injury and it's unclear if he'll be ready to start. If he does, this looks like a pretty good spot on paper for a player who'd take most of the set pieces for a team that needs to win. The injury is worrying but I'd still roster him in cash games and expect a 10-point floor. If Kroos doesn't start, Luka Modric ($4,500) would become the best cheap value on the slate. He takes corners when Kroos isn't on the pitch and he's coming off a goal and an assist in that role over the weekend.

DEFENDERS

Oleksandr Zinchenko, MCI v. LIS ($5,600): With Joao Cancelo ruled out, Zinchenko is really the only option to spend up for. He's probably worth it in this spot with City big favorites and with about 50-percent odds to keep a clean sheet. There's also a decent chance he takes a couple corners, assuming De Bruyne and Mahrez rest. Defender is the weakest position on this slate. A bit cheaper, Dani Carvajal ($4,200) and Nuno Mendes ($4,100) are relatively cheap and either one of them could put up 10 fantasy points and be the position's highest scorer.

John Stones, MCI vs. LIS ($3,500): There is good chance we see Stones start at right-back as City are depleted defensively. Don't expect much from him there, but he should take a shot and create a chance with good clean-sheet equity. So would Luke Mbete-Tatu ($3,100) or Conrad Jonathan Egan-Riley ($2,800) if City are forced to start one of their young center-backs. Elsewhere, David Alaba ($3,400) or Nacho ($2,900) could start at left-back for Real Madrid with the former being a better option.

GOALKEEPERS

Ederson, MCI v. LIS ($5,900): City have by far the best win and clean sheet odds so it might be worth spending up for, especially if there are going to be goals in the PSG-Real Madrid match. Gianluigi Donnarumma ($5,100) probably has the most upside with PSG defending a 1-0 lead away from home.

Antonio Adan, LIS at MCI ($3,600): It's possible that Manchester City, with really nothing to play for and probably running out their B-team, could struggle to score. Rostering Adan with a City set-piece taker and stacking the PSG-Madrid game is a viable strategy for tournaments.

