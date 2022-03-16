DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS

Dusan Vlahovic, JUV v. VIL ($8,600): Wednesday's slate features two games that are relatively unappealing from a DFS perspective. Both have lowish totals, hovering around 2.5 goals. Based on projected lineups, none of the four teams have a forward that takes set pieces. Consequently, none of them have any kind of floor that can be relied on which means I'll be targeting goals instead. Vlahovic has the best goalscoring odds at +155 with Juventus at home against Villarreal after drawing the first leg in Spain. He's been impressive since his big money move in January, accruing four goals in seven games and he plays 90 minutes more often than not. Alvaro Morata ($7,800) would be a similar option and he has the next best goalscoring odds with Juventus needing to score and playing at home.

Romelu Lukaku, CHE at LIL ($6,800): Lukaku stands out as the cheapest Chelsea forward. He has no floor and his form has been questionable but his +180 goalscoring odds are still tops on his team. With Lille needing multiple goals, the Chelsea forwards should have a few golden opportunities to score on the counter. Kai Havertz ($7,400) is the player in form, having scored in four-straight games and playing 90 minutes in five-consecutive starts. He's probably a better option than Lukaku if you can afford it. Elsewhere, Jonathan David ($5,900) seems too cheap. He's very talented and Lille need goals so they should be trying to attack throughout. This is the first time we've seen him priced under $6,000. Even cheaper, Timothy Weah ($4,700) could start on the wing and rostering him would make it easier to spend up at midfielder and defender. If you'd rather not roster Lille players, Yeremi Pino ($5,200) is also cheap and his confidence should be high after a four-goal game in La Liga a few weeks ago. None of these options are too appealing and the Chelsea players are relatively cheap so that's where I'd expect the popularity to be.

MIDFIELDERS

Mason Mount, CHE at LIL ($8,400): The lack of other options on the slate make Mount stand out and the same goes for Hakim Ziyech ($8,200) if he started instead. Even though Chelsea are sitting on a two-goal lead, they're still the biggest favorite and have the highest-implied total. Mount and Ziyech are relatively cheap considering their set-piece value and goal/assist upside. Looking elsewhere, Dani Parejo ($7,700) seems too expensive after scoring in the first leg. He takes most of the corners and has a decent floor but goals are few and far between. I'd prefer rostering Juan Cuadrado ($7,000). He's been taking most of the corners for Juve and they should be on the front foot more often on Wednesday after scoring early and having to defend for most of the first leg.

Jonathan Bamba, LIL v. CHE ($6,000): Bamba sent in 12 crosses and put up a massive 21 floor points in the first leg. This looks like another good spot for him as he should take most of their set pieces and Lille need to attack. He plays 90 minutes more often than not and has one of the safer floors on the slate for a decent price. Looking cheaper, Hatem Ben Arfa ($3,200) is near minimum salary and usually takes one or two set pieces. He will only last around 60 minutes, though. Adrien Rabiot ($3,400) probably has a higher floor and equally as much/little upside for basically the same salary.

DEFENDERS

Marcos Alonso, CHE at LIL ($6,000): Alonso is really the only good defender option on the slate. He always has plenty of open-play upside on the left wing and I'd expect him to take a couple corners if Ziyech isn't in the lineup. Cesar Azpilicueta ($5,500) will be less popular, making him viable for tournaments. Pairing Mattia De Sciglio ($4,900) with Wojciech Szczesny would make sense in tournaments, as well.

Zeki Celik, LIL v. CHE ($3,600): Unfortunately, there isn't much in the cheap range, either. Zeki Celik had two shots and three crosses in the first leg and should benefit from a positive game script with Lille needing goals. Serge Aurier ($3,900) is relatively cheap if you'd rather target Villarreal. He's played 90 minutes in two of his last three games and is good to send in a couple of crosses. None of these cheap full-backs are very appealing and there isn't much opportunity cost so rostering an even cheaper center-back might be the better way to go.

GOALKEEPERS

Edouard Mendy ($5,400): Though by small margins, Mendy has the best win and clean sheet odds on the slate. What makes him a slightly better option than Wojciech Szczesny ($5,200), for me, is that he has more save upside playing away from home against a Lille team that will be trying to score all game. If you think Lille score, Szczesny might be a better option. Spending all the way down for Leo Jardim ($4,200) is viable, as well, especially with Chelsea sitting on a two-goal lead and possibly without much motivation to score.