FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

Riyad Mahrez , MCI v. ATL ($17): Similar to Liverpool, Manchester City have a plethora of options up front, all around the same price. Kevin De Bruyne ($19) is the chalkiest play, though his price corresponds with that sentiment. Saturday's front three against Burnley consisted of Jack Grealish ($16), Phil Foden ($18) and Raheem Sterling ($18), which left Riyad Mahrez out of the lineup and fully

Luis Diaz , LIV at BEN ($18): The matchup between Benfica and Liverpool has a slightly higher implied goal total than the other match as the oddsmakers lean on Liverpool to score a couple goals. Diogo Jota ($17) Roberto Firmino ($16) and Mohamed Salah ($21) all started in Saturday's 2-0 win over Watford, while Sadio Mane ($19) came off the bench in the second half. Luis Diaz was the only attacker not to make an appearance and he seems primed to start in Tuesday's trip to Benfica. Since joining Liverpool in January, he's made the most of his six starts as he's scored two goals, created 11 chances and put seven shots on goal. Both Firmino and Jota played the full 90 minutes Saturday, so a starting attack of Mane, Salah and Diaz could be a real possibility. Regardless of who starts, Liverpool are road favorites with the highest implied goal total.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS / MIDFIELDERS

Luis Diaz, LIV at BEN ($18): The matchup between Benfica and Liverpool has a slightly higher implied goal total than the other match as the oddsmakers lean on Liverpool to score a couple goals. Diogo Jota ($17) Roberto Firmino ($16) and Mohamed Salah ($21) all started in Saturday's 2-0 win over Watford, while Sadio Mane ($19) came off the bench in the second half. Luis Diaz was the only attacker not to make an appearance and he seems primed to start in Tuesday's trip to Benfica. Since joining Liverpool in January, he's made the most of his six starts as he's scored two goals, created 11 chances and put seven shots on goal. Both Firmino and Jota played the full 90 minutes Saturday, so a starting attack of Mane, Salah and Diaz could be a real possibility. Regardless of who starts, Liverpool are road favorites with the highest implied goal total.

Riyad Mahrez, MCI v. ATL ($17): Similar to Liverpool, Manchester City have a plethora of options up front, all around the same price. Kevin De Bruyne ($19) is the chalkiest play, though his price corresponds with that sentiment. Saturday's front three against Burnley consisted of Jack Grealish ($16), Phil Foden ($18) and Raheem Sterling ($18), which left Riyad Mahrez out of the lineup and fully rested for Tuesday's home clash against Atletico Madrid. He's been as good as any of the City attackers when starting in the Champions League as he's scored six goals, provided one assist, taken 16 shots on goal, and created 13 chances. This type of production has seen him finish with more than 23 fantasy points in all seven starts, while he's hit 30-plus points in five of those seven matches.

Darwin Nunez, BEN v. LIV ($16): Despite playing at home, Benfica are big underdogs and will need to replicate their performances against Ajax in the Round of 16. A main reason they advanced was Darwin Nunez's winner in the second leg. He's been a bit hit or miss but has scored three goals in four starts. He's the most expensive of the expected Benfica starters, so you could opt for someone like Julian Weigl ($11), who would accumulate defensive statistics and offer more cost savings.

Joao Felix, ATL at MCI ($16): Antoine Griezmann ($17) is only slightly more expensive and they're the two most likely to produce outside of Atletico's backline. Griezmann has scored over 46 fantasy points twice in Champions League to go with two other performances over 19 points. They'll both be in for a stiff test in a match that has a lower implied goal total than the Liverpool/ Benfica match. If you want to bank on defensive stats, Koke ($11) and Geoffrey Kondogbia ($10) will likely operate as holding midfielders. Thomas Lemar ($13) is relatively cheap and is Atletico's best option on the wing.

DEFENDERS

Gilberto, BEN v. LIV ($9): It'll be interesting to see what sort of tactics Benfica deploy, whether they bring the game forward or opt for a more counter-attacking style. Their center-backs, Nicolas Otamendi ($13) and Jan Vertonghen ($11), are more likely to rack up clearances, while Gilberto and Alejandro Grimaldo ($12) offer more going forward, like chances created. Gilberto is the cheapest of Benfica's expected starting defenders, making him an easier fit. He's scored 14 or more points in four of his past five starts and he has a good chance to replicate those numbers if Benfica are stuck defending. Trent Alexander-Arnold ($15) should start for Liverpool following injury, while rotation may give the likes of Kostas Tsimikas ($12) a chance in place of Andrew Robertson ($13). At center-back, Virgil van Dijk ($11) and Joel Matip ($10) are expected to start, while Ibrahima Konate ($9) is the likely replacement if either is rested.

Felipe, ATL at MCI ($7): RotoWire's DFS Optimizer thinks Felipe has the best value on Tuesday's slate and the optimizer is usually a good place to start when building a lineup. The strategy here is that City force a lot of defensive stats, like blocks and clearances, putting Felipe in for a potentially large day. At his price you're not asking for a whole lot, and given Atletico Madrid's penchant for being strong defensively in the knockout rounds, this is a realistic play and offers you greater opportunity in attack. Renan Lodi ($10) is the most likely option to be involved in attack, while Joao Cancelo ($15) is City's best attacking option. Oleksandr Zinchenko ($10) is expected to start at the opposite full-back and he offers a fair bit of value.

GOALKEEPERS

Ederson, MCI v. ATL ($11): The two favorites are Ederson and Alisson ($12) with the former having better clean-sheet odds. It's worth taking into account that Manchester City are playing at home while Liverpool have to travel to Portugal. That's the biggest difference for me. Jan Oblak ($9) is the third-best option as he and Atletico have shown ability to stop teams like Manchester City in previous seasons. It'll still be a big ask from him, though he has the potential for a high volume of save opportunities. Odisseas Vlachodimos ($8) is the cheapest of the four and will be tasked with keeping Benfica in the tie against Liverpool's attack. Ultimately, I'd go spend on attack where you can and see what you end up with for goalkeeping options. If the budget is there, go with the favorites.