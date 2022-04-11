DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Kingsley Coman , BAY vs. VIL ($9,200): Coman has the highest floor of any forward on the slate and he has considerable goal/assist upside with Bayern needing to attack. He's looked like Bayern's most dangerous player this season as most of the attack is run through him, especially when they're pressing for goals. He's never as popular as he should be in tournaments and that will be the case again considering that he's more expensive than

Robert Lewandowski , BAY vs. VIL ($9,700): Tuesday's two-game slate sees Bayern Munich as big favorites with an implied goal total around 2.5. This is the first time we've seen anyone priced above Lewandowski, but after back-to-back hat tricks from Karim Benzema ($10,300) and Lewandowski failing to score in three of his last four, it's understandable. I opted for the more popular Lewandowski last week and got crushed by fading Benzema. Bayern need to win while Real Madrid are defending a 3-1 lead. There is a massive difference in goalscoring odds as Lewandowski's are at -250 compared to Benzema is +135. Lewandowski is the clear option for cash games but Benzema will no doubt have chances on the counter attack as Chelsea chase the game in the second half. Benzema will also be much less popular again, making him a good leverage option in GPPs.

MATCHES

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS

Robert Lewandowski, BAY vs. VIL ($9,700): Tuesday's two-game slate sees Bayern Munich as big favorites with an implied goal total around 2.5. This is the first time we've seen anyone priced above Lewandowski, but after back-to-back hat tricks from Karim Benzema ($10,300) and Lewandowski failing to score in three of his last four, it's understandable. I opted for the more popular Lewandowski last week and got crushed by fading Benzema. Bayern need to win while Real Madrid are defending a 3-1 lead. There is a massive difference in goalscoring odds as Lewandowski's are at -250 compared to Benzema is +135. Lewandowski is the clear option for cash games but Benzema will no doubt have chances on the counter attack as Chelsea chase the game in the second half. Benzema will also be much less popular again, making him a good leverage option in GPPs.

Kingsley Coman, BAY vs. VIL ($9,200): Coman has the highest floor of any forward on the slate and he has considerable goal/assist upside with Bayern needing to attack. He's looked like Bayern's most dangerous player this season as most of the attack is run through him, especially when they're pressing for goals. He's never as popular as he should be in tournaments and that will be the case again considering that he's more expensive than Leroy Sane ($8,900) and Thomas Muller ($7,500). All of the Bayern forwards are great options with Muller standing out more than usual due to the significant price discount.

Chelsea need to score multiple goals to have any chance of advancing and they just put six past Southampton over the weekend. Kai Havertz ($8,100) continues to be in great form with seven goals in his last eight games. Timo Werner ($5,700) would be especially appealing based on his cheap salary and his confidence should be high after scoring two Saturday. Looking elsewhere, Bayern have conceded plenty of goals this season and Villarreal should create chances, especially if they're behind in the second half. Arnaut Danjuma ($6,400) and Gerard Moreno ($6,300) are cheap enough to take chances on in GPPs and they won't be overly popular.

MIDFIELDERS

Joshua Kimmich, BAY vs. VIL ($7,800): Kimmich put up 22 floor points against Villarreal last week and if Bayern don't score early, I'd expect upwards of 20 again as they chase the game and accrue set pieces. His salary is back up to a point closer to where it should be, but he's still a lock for cash games. For tournaments, there are plenty of ways he doesn't end up being optimal, especially if Bayern score multiple goals. Serge Gnabry ($7,000) started in the first leg and would be the cheapest of Bayern's attacking players if he starts again. He'd be a popular option that I may be inclined to fade as I think it's likely that he'd be the first one subbed off. That doesn't mean he can't score two goals in the first half, though.

Mason Mount, CHE at RMA ($7,300): Chelsea should be attacking from the first whistle as they need to make up a two-goal deficit in Madrid. Mount was brilliant over the weekend, scoring twice and assisting another in Chelsea's romp over Southampton. He will likely split set pieces with Marcos Alonso and seems a bit too cheap for this spot based on his floor and goalscoring upside. Looking cheaper, Dani Parejo ($5,800) takes the majority of Villarreal's set pieces, but I don't expect them to have many as they defend a lead in Munich and he doesn't do enough in open play for me to roster him in tournaments. Leon Goretzka ($4,900) has scored important goals for Bayern over the years and it wouldn't be surprising to see him on the scoresheet Tuesday. Keep in mind that he's yet to play longer than 62 minutes since returning from a long injury layoff. Giovani Lo Celso ($4,400) scored 12 floor points last week and makes a lot of sense as a runback in Bayern heavy lineups. There isn't much in the cheap range besides defensive midfielders. If you're looking for a full punt or someone to fill the three-team requirement, consider Casemiro ($3,600), Mateo Kovacic ($3,500) or Federico Valverde ($3,300).

DEFENDERS

Marcos Alonso ($5,400): When it comes to Chelsea's set-piece situation, I have to go by recent evidence and Alonso took the majority of them over the weekend against Southampton. He also scored a goal as he continuously gets forward from the left wing. I've highlighted him over the more expensive Reece James ($6,100) for these reasons but rostering both of them makes sense as well considering that Chelsea should be trying to attack all game. Of course, we've seen James take corners in the past and it wouldn't be surprising to see that Tuesday. He's also shown as much, if not more, upside than Alonso from open play this season. I'll be rostering at least one of them in every lineup I make.

Alphonso Davies, BAY vs. VIL ($5,100): Davies scored 13 floor points and played the full 90 minutes last week in what was his first game since December. Those are encouraging signs and I'd expect him to be an integral part of the attack again with Bayern needing to score at least one goal. He also has considerably better clean-sheet odds than the Chelsea full-backs. Looking at the cheap range, there isn't anyone to prioritize. Ferland Mendy ($3,600) and Juan Foyth ($3,100) are cheap full-backs who make for viable punt options, but rostering an even cheaper center-back might be a better route for GPPs.

GOALKEEPERS

Thibaut Courtois, RMA vs. CHE ($4,900): Courtois has hit double-digit fantasy points in seven of nine Champions League games and has made at least three saves in eight of those. He should face plenty of shots again with Madrid defending a 3-1 lead. Manuel Neuer ($5,900) has 43-percent clean sheet odds and Bayern are big favorites to win. Geronimo Rulli ($3,600) probably has the most save upside and he's especially cheap. Pairing him with Kimmich and stacking the Madrid-Chelsea game would be a good strategy for GPPs if you think Villarreal can hold off Bayern.