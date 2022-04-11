RotoWire Partners
Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings UCL Strategies for Tuesday, April 12

Written by 
Luis Pacheco 
Adam Zdroik 
April 11, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco breakdown Tuesday's two-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Bayern Munich and Chelsea are both in must-win spots if they want to advance to the semi-finals. Playing at home, Bayern will be the more popular team to back in the second leg against Villarreal.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
Luis Pacheco
Luis Pacheco writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
