DFS Soccer: Real Madrid v. Manchester City DraftKings Showdown Preview

Adam Zdroik runs through the DFS options at DraftKings for the second leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Can Karim Benzema keep scoring? Can Real Madrid stop the dynamic Man City attack? Adam looks at some cash builds and then takes a look at tournament captains.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

