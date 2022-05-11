Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings EPL Strategies for Wednesday, May 11

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia make a quick turnaround to discuss Wednesday's four-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Manchester City and Chelsea are involved, but Jamie Vardy has the best odds to score. Also, Everton are in a great spot against a likely heavily rotated Watford side.

There are some connections issues in the first few minutes but things are somewhat figured out on Adam's end for the rest of the show.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.