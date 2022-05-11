RotoWire Partners
Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings EPL Strategies for Wednesday, May 11

Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings EPL Strategies for Wednesday, May 11

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
May 11, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia make a quick turnaround to discuss Wednesday's four-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Manchester City and Chelsea are involved, but Jamie Vardy has the best odds to score. Also, Everton are in a great spot against a likely heavily rotated Watford side.

There are some connections issues in the first few minutes but things are somewhat figured out on Adam's end for the rest of the show.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Cheat Sheet 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan has a background in accounting, finance and poker. He's been playing DFS full-time since 2018. A multiple-time King of the Pitch finalist, Ryan's been ranked inside the Top 5 on the RG Soccer Leaderboard for three years running. Originally from Wisconsin, he moved to London in 2019 for the futbol.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Targets
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Targets
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Picks
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Picks
Kits & Wagers Podcast: Premier League Midweek
Kits & Wagers Podcast: Premier League Midweek
DFS Soccer: Aston Villa v. Liverpool DraftKings Showdown Preview
DFS Soccer: Aston Villa v. Liverpool DraftKings Showdown Preview
DFS Soccer: DraftKings EPL Strategies for Sunday, May 8
DFS Soccer: DraftKings EPL Strategies for Sunday, May 8
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets