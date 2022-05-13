DFS Soccer: FA Cup Final Chelsea v. Liverpool DraftKings Showdown Preview

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik takes a quick look at the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool. They've drawn in three prior matchups this season, but the Reds are favored for the final at Wembley. He'll look at Trent Alexander-Arnold as usual for cash games and then look at a few tournament builds.

Feb. 27 Chelsea v. Liverpool (at Wembley)

Jan. 2 Chelsea v. Liverpool

Aug. 28 Liverpool v. Chelsea

