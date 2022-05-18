Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings EPL Strategies for Thursday, May 19

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia get in a quick discussion of the final midweek slate of the season at DraftKings. Chelsea are the biggest favorite in a matchup with Leicester City that should produce goals, while Aston Villa could also draw attention after bagging three goals at Burnley a couple weeks ago.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday EPL Cheat Sheet

