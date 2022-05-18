RotoWire Partners
Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings EPL Strategies for Thursday, May 19

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
May 18, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia get in a quick discussion of the final midweek slate of the season at DraftKings. Chelsea are the biggest favorite in a matchup with Leicester City that should produce goals, while Aston Villa could also draw attention after bagging three goals at Burnley a couple weeks ago.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
Ryan Belongia
Ryan has a background in accounting, finance and poker. He's been playing DFS full-time since 2018. A multiple-time King of the Pitch finalist, Ryan's been ranked inside the Top 5 on the RG Soccer Leaderboard for three years running. Originally from Wisconsin, he moved to London in 2019 for the futbol.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
