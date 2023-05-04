AJ on DraftKings: Best Bets for Gameweek 35 (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's AJ Scholz joins DraftKings' The Sweat to give his best DK Sportsbook plays for Premier League matchday 35. For the big Newcastle versus Arsenal game, AJ explains why he's leaning to the over, plus he likes Callum Wilson as a goal scorer. Listen for all of AJ's picks.

