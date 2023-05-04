Soccer Betting
AJ on DraftKings: Best Bets for Gameweek 35 (Video)

Written by 
AJ Scholz 
May 4, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's AJ Scholz joins DraftKings' The Sweat to give his best DK Sportsbook plays for Premier League matchday 35.  For the big Newcastle versus Arsenal game, AJ explains why he's leaning to the over, plus he likes Callum Wilson as a goal scorer.  Listen for all of AJ's picks.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

