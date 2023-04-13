Soccer Betting
AJ on DraftKings: EPL Week 31 Best Bets (Video)

Written by 
AJ Scholz 
April 13, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

AJ Scholz joins DraftKings' The Sweat to give his best bets for the Premier League's Week 31 slate. He's intrigued by the Aston Villa versus Newcastle match-up.


PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

