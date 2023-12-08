Bundesliga Best Bets: Free Picks, Odds & Predictions for Matchday 14

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

A full slate of Bundesliga action is on the cards this weekend highlighted by top-of-the-table clashes between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday and Bayern Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart on Sunday. Bayern Munich are back in action after being postponed last weekend, sitting as a -360 favorite against Eintracht Frankfurt, while Wolfsburg face SC Freiburg in mid-table action.

German Bundesliga Best Bets

Monchengladbach Double Chance at Union Berlin -150

Union Berlin somewhat righted the ship by breaking a string of 10 consecutive league losses with their draw against Augsburg at the end of November and they've been given an extra week to prepare under new manager Nenad Bjelica after being postponed against Bayern last weekend. That said, they remain bottom of the table with a minus-15 goal differential and while Gladbach have not been great on the road, I still think they're in a better position to get something out of this match.

Find the best sportsbook promo codes available across best sports betting sites to find the best prices this season here at RotoWire. ESPN BET is has officially launched and the ESPN BET promo code ROTO gets new customers $250 in bonus bets. ESPN BET accepts various payment options such as credit card and PayPal.

If you're looking for some boosts and can't decide which one, check out RotoWire's sportsbook promo codes.

Under 2.5 goals between Wolfsburg and Freiburg +118

Bundesliga over/under bets are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

Both Wolfsburg and Freiburg have conceded plenty, but neither are proficient at putting the ball in the back of the net themselves. While Jonas Wind and his nine goals should start for Wolfsburg, both Lucas Holer and Vincenzo Grifo, who are Freiburg's top scorers, sat out last week's match with no hint of injury. If they're back, Freiburg have a better chance to score, but I see this as a low-scoring affair.

Lois Openda to have 2 or More Shots in the first half -110

Bundesliga moneyline bets can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

While this match is a tough one to call in terms of what the result will be, I'm looking at a player prop. Openda has been a shot machine in recent matches with 33 in his last five Bundesliga contests. Dortmund held league-leaders Leverkusen to a draw last week after scoring an early goal and then parking the bus, but in doing so got outshot 23 to six. While Dortmund are at home, it's not asking too much from Openda and if you don't like the -110 for two first half shots, there are other shot props to take a look at with Openda throughout the match.

Bundesliga Betting Picks for Matchday 14

Monchengladbach Double Chance at Union Berlin -150

Under 2.5 goals between Wolfsburg and Freiburg +118

Lois Openda to have 2 or More Shots in first half -110