Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, February 18

It's make-or-break time in the UEFA Champions League, as four new teams will reach the Round of 16 on Tuesday, while four other clubs will see the end of their European campaigns.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for AS Monaco at Benfica

Over 3.5 total goals between Benfica and AS Monaco +130

Benfica and Monaco collide for a third time in the current UEFA Champions League campaign, and the Portuguese club has won both matches following their 1-0 victory in the first leg last Wednesday. Even though that match was a low-scoring affair, the first head-to-head meeting was a five-goal thriller.

Each of Benfica's last three home matches across all competitions have ended with over three goals, while each of Monaco's last four road games in either the Ligue 1 or the UEFA Champions League have had three or more goals. With this game also being a win-or-go-home matchup, all signs point to this contest being a back-and-forth match.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Feyenoord at AC Milan

Santiago Gimenez to score anytime -120

This remains a unique situation for Gimenez, who's facing his former team in a win-or-go-home match while being down in the aggregate score. The Rossoneri will need all their players to be at their best to turn things around in front of their crowd at San Siro, and Gimenez will have to be sharper with his touches inside the opposing box after not hitting the target with his lone shot last match.

In Milan, without the worry of dealing with his former supporters, Gimenez may be better suited to find the back of the net in this leg. He's been playing well with his new club, having found the back of the net in his two Serie A appearances.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Celtic at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich win to nil +120

Celtic kept this tie alive by scoring a second-half goal in the first leg, as Bayern Munich played fairly safe and managed a 2-1 away win that set them up nicely for the return leg on German soil Tuesday. Bayern Munich have won their four UCL home matches this season and are on a 20-game undefeated home run in the European stage (W16, D4), so they shouldn't have problems closing out this tie against a Celtic squad that is often at a disadvantage against the world's best clubs.

Bayern have kept a clean sheet in two of their last three UCL matches at home this season, shutting the door on teams such as PSG and Benfica. They shouldn't have issues clinching that same feat against Celtic.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Club Brugge at Atalanta

Atalanta to qualify in regulation +140

Atalanta stumbled in the first leg of this tie, suffering a 2-1 loss in the trip to Belgium, meaning they're forced to turn things around at Gewiss Stadium. The Serie A giants are the better team on paper, and they will have a considerable advantage in terms of traveling since they played at home in their most recent Serie A matchup.

Club Brugge are coming off a 2-2 draw at St. Truiden in their most recent league match this past weekend, meaning multiple trips are needed in the span of a few days. It seems that tired legs could play a factor in this spot. When mixing the talent level of both squads, the recent traveling schedule, and that Atalanta have lost just once in their last four competitive matches at home, the Serie A club should have enough to secure not only the win but also a berth in the Round of 16.

