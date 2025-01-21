Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Jan. 22

This article is part of our Football Picks series.

Wednesday's nine-game slate in the UEFA Champions League is make-or-break time for several teams that are in need of positive results to keep their progression chances alive. Leading the way is a massive matchup in Paris between PSG and Manchester City.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Manchester City at PSG

Under 2.5 total goals between PSG and Manchester City +150

Who would've thought that PSG and Manchester City would be in a complicated position with just two matches left in the UEFA Champions League's opening phase? If things were to end now, PSG wouldn't even reach the knockout rounds, while City would have to feature in a playoff round to secure a Round of 16 berth. Both teams are in dire need of earning the victory here.

While both teams are on the rise domestically, even when factoring in City's recent struggles, it's hard to trust either side on the European stage. Similar to what happened when PSG faced Bayern or City took on Inter Milan, don't be surprised if this game ends up being a low-scoring affair. Manchester City have failed to score more than one goal in two of their last three UCL matches, while PSG have averaged just one goal per game in their six games.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Sporting CP at RB Leipzig

Viktor Gyokeres to score anytime +120

Even though Gyokeres hasn't grabbed the headlines like he did earlier in the season when dazzling for Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP, there's little doubt that the Swedish forward remains one of the most prolific strikers in Europe. He's netted five times across six appearances in Champions League, and he's opened the year on a sizzling note with six goals across his first four domestic appearances. Plus, he's facing a Leipzig side that's already eliminated from the competition and has allowed an average of 2.16 goals per match.

Considering they've already allowed goals to strikers such as Jhon Jader Duran, Nicolas Kuhn and Darwin Nunez, it wouldn't be surprising if they fail to contain Gyokeres, as well.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for RB Salzburg at Real Madrid

Real Madrid -5 corners -110

Real Madrid are expected to dominate this matchup against Salzburg and are likely to cruise to an easy win. Los Merengues will have Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham all at their disposal, and the Austrian side simply doesn't have enough quality to contain them all at once.

Given that this match will be a one-sided affair, Real Madrid are expected to get the lead in most of the relevant attacking stats, and that includes the corner-kick battle. Real Madrid have won the corner battle in each of their three UCL matches at home, doing so by at least three in each. With Salzburg being unlikely to pose a significant threat in the attack, expect that margin to increase here.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Girona at AC Milan

Both teams to score "No" -106

AC Milan sit in 12th place of the UCL table with two matches to go, but it'd be fair to consider them as one of the hottest teams in the competition thanks to their four-game winning streak, including a 3-1 win over Real Madrid in that stretch. Even though both teams have scored in each of those wins, don't expect that to happen here.

The Rossoneri shouldn't have problems getting past Girona, as the Spanish side tends to be quite tame when playing away from home in Europe. They've lost their three UCL matches on the road, conceding six goals and failing to score each time. Don't expect that to change in this spot, as Milan shouldn't have significant issues securing a comfortable win in front of their fans and keeping a clean sheet in the process.

