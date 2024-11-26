Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 27

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Following a thrilling nine-match slate Tuesday, the fifth matchweek of the UEFA Champions League opening stage will end Wednesday with another nine-game program. Fortunately, more games means more bets.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Girona at Sturm Graz

Under 2.5 goals between Sturm Graz and Girona +110

Sturm Graz are not known for their attacking prowess, and it wouldn't be a stretch to consider them as one of the weakest teams in the Champions League when it comes to their offensive talent. However, they've looked solid defensively. They held Borussia Dortmund to just one goal despite looking overmatched through most of the contest, and they held Sporting CP, who recently scored four goals past Manchester City, to one goal as well.

The Austrian side will be playing at home, and despite losing their four matches to date in the UCL, they can rely on their defense to try and secure a point. They'll be matching up against Girona, who have been held scoreless in two matches, and their lone Champions League win was a tight 2-0 win over Slovan Bratislava -- arguably one of the weakest sides in the competition, as well. Plus, Girona are decimated by injuries and are far from being at full strength. The lack of talent on one side, and fitness on the other, will probably translate into this match being a low-scoring affair.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Lille at Bologna

Jonathan David to score anytime for Lille +200

David has been one of the most productive strikers in Europe over the last three seasons, and he's translating his prolific records in France to the European stage. The Canadian international scored the game-winning goal in Lille's 1-0 epic victory over Real Madrid, and he's bagged four of the team's five goals in the UCL opening stage. No other player has scored a higher percentage of his team's total haul than David.

Don't be surprised if this game between Bologna and Lille ends up being low scoring, as neither side has been consistent at putting the ball in the back of the net. In fact, Bologna have yet to score a goal in four UCL matches, while three of Lille's four contests have ended with under 2.5 total goals. If anyone will be able to break the deadlock, however, that'll be David. The striker has netted five goals across his last seven appearances for Lille between the Ligue 1 and the UCL.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Borussia Dortmund at Dinamo Zagreb

Over 10.5 total corners +132

Even though this game might not feature any top candidates to win the tournament this season, the clash between Dinamo Zagreb and Borussia Dortmund could be one of the most attractive games in Wednesday's slate from an attacking-minded perspective. There should be plenty of goals as well as plenty of dangerous set-piece situations.

Looking at corners, three of Dinamo's four games in the UCL campaign have ended with 10 or more corners taken and the same can be said about Dortmund's matches. Considering that both teams need to win, and analyzing their attacking tendencies as well, I wouldn't be surprised if this is another match that features tons of corners taken from both clubs.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Real Madrid at Liverpool

Liverpool to win -120

There's little doubt that this will be the marquee matchup of Wednesday's slate. That said, Liverpool shouldn't have problems getting past Real Madrid in front of what promises to be an electric crowd at Anfield Road. The outcome of this match could've been different had Real Madrid been at full strength, but they're dealing with too many absences to compete in this one. They'll still have Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, but Liverpool will prove to be too much for a Merengue side that has been struggling more than expected on the European stage in 2024/25.

Real Madrid are coming off a disappointing 3-1 loss to AC Milan at home, and they won't have enough weapons on the defensive end to slow Liverpool down. Even if Real Madrid have enough depth in the attack, they'll be going up against a Liverpool side that features one of the best defensive records in the tournament. The Reds are flying high under Arne Slot's tutelage and they shouldn't have significant problems getting past a depleted, weakened Real Madrid side in front of their fans, especially having scored at least two goals in each of their last six games across all competitions.

