Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 1

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

UCL Best Bets for Borussia Dortmund at Club Brugge

Dortmund to beat Brugge +105

This isn't a shock on paper with Dortmund clearly the stronger team coming off last season's run to the Champions League final. They've started the season with two wins and a draw, producing 42 shots in those three matches while controlling more than 60 percent of possession. With a seemingly deeper team following additions of Serhou Guirassy at forward and Waldemar Anton on the back line, they seem primed for another Champions League run.

Club Brugge had a shaky start to their campaign, but they've stabilized and won their last four in league play, including back-to-back 3-0 victories. Their biggest issue Wednesday will be defending against the quick attack of Dortmund with speedsters like Donyell Malen, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Karim Adeyemi all able to score off the counter in the matter of seconds. Keeping clean sheets in the Belgian league is nice, but the Dortmund attacking line is another level and they're plenty in form, scoring three goals in the first half last Friday against Heidenheim.

While this match is in Bruges, the away team will be well represented with Dortmund only a four-hour drive away. It's a step up in competition for Brugge and after missing out on Champions League last season, this will be a tough spot to overcome. At close to even odds, Dortmund are a solid play as a road favorite.

UCL Best Bets for Bayer Leverkusen at Feyenoord

Over 3.5 goals between Feyenoord and Leverkusen +130

Leverkusen have had no trouble scoring in their opening three matches, similar to how they closed last season. All nine goals scored have come against sturdy opposition in Leipzig, Monchengladbach and Hoffenheim. Despite the scoring, they've had some defensive lapses themselves which could lead to another high-scoring game in the midweek.

Feyenoord have scored nine goals in their four league matches and maybe most importantly, held onto striker Santiago Gimenez, who was on the radar of Nottingham Forest during the transfer window. They have largely the same side that came up short in the Champions League group stages last season when they scored in all but one of six matches, bagging nine in total.

Both teams have plenty of attacking talent and this has the makings of an up-and-down Champions League contest between two sides that have never played each other. Leverkusen may control possession, but Feyenoord have the speedsters to score once or twice on the counter, which could lead to a high-scoring UEFA match.

UCL Best Bets for Liverpool at AC Milan

SGP: Liverpool to beat Milan and over 1.5 LIV goals +120

Liverpool have opened the season well under new boss Arne Slot, highlighted by a massive 3-0 win at Manchester United before the international break. The transition from former manager Jurgen Klopp has been seamless at times, as Slot adopted similar tactics on both ends of the pitch, though some issues brewed up in Saturday's home loss to Nottingham Forest. On the bright side, this is a bounce-back spot for Liverpool coming off a disheartening loss in which they controlled the match.

It hasn't been as pretty for Milan, but they had no trouble dispatching Venezia over the weekend. They secured their first clean sheet in eight Serie A matches, something that'll be a bit more difficult in this spot, as Liverpool are a bit more threatening than Venezia. Playing in Milan in Champions League is never an easy task, but Liverpool have an endless array of talent and will be looking to pounce on what has been a struggling defensive unit.

Liverpool are favored for a reason and unless something changes defensively, the likes of Mohamed Salah and company could be headed for numerous goals and an important three points to open Champions League.

Player to Pop

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich have a fairly easy matchup in their Champions League opener against Dinamo Zagreb and they're one of the biggest favorites on the slate. Kane should have plenty of chances to impose his mark, especially as the top scorer in Europe after winning the European Golden Shoe last season with 36 goals.

Through the opening three Bundesliga matches, he has four goals from 14 shots and two assists on eight chances created. In last season's Champions League, he had 12 goal contributions in 12 appearances, posting only three games without a contribution.

Zagreb are running through the Croatian league, but this is an extreme step up in competition for their first match, especially playing in Munich. In Champions League two seasons ago, Zagreb managed four points from six matches, allowing 11 goals in those contests. Kane figures to be the prime benefactor in a great matchup for Bayern with multiple goal contributions a good bet.