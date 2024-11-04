Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 4

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

It's Matchday 4 in the UEFA Champions League and a few tempting fixtures make the palate salivate this week. Reigning Serie A champion Inter Milan host Arsenal, while Atletico Madrid will travel to France to tussle with Paris Saint-Germain.

UCL Best Bets for Sparta Prague versus Brest

Brest to defeat Sparta Prague +200

After a 2-1 victory over Sturm Graz in the club's first ever Champions League fixture on Matchday 1, Brest defeated RB Salzburg 4-0 before drawing 1-1 with Bayern Leverkusen in their most recent UCL fixture. The Brest attack has had success against weaker teams and that could be the case in this matchup. Abdallah Dipo Sima and Ludovic Ajorque have been the main reason for that already with three goals and two assists, respectively, to begin the competition. They've been critical in lifting Les Pirates to seven points in three matches, only two behind the competition's leaders.

Following their qualification through the Champions League playoff qualifiers, Sparta Prague defeated RB Salzburg 3-0 on Matchday 1 before drawing with Bayern Leverkusen 1-1 and being trounced 5-0 by Manchester City in their most recent fixture. For Prague, the match will represent their third match in eight days with Czech First League and Czech Cup matchups each preceding the fixture versus Brest. Defenders Imanol Garcia de Albeniz and Elias Cobbaut each transferred to Prague during the summer to help the back line, but due to injuries, both have combined to make just one appearance since arriving. Each defender is expected to remain out for the tilt versus Brest.

The matchup between two of the more unheralded clubs competing in the Champions League will provide each with a platform to showcase their abilities on the world stage. Though Brest will be traveling to Prague, expect the Cinderella story from the northwest of France to overrun an out-of-form Prague boasting an undermanned defense.

UCL Best Bets for Red Star Belgrade versus Barcelona

Over 3.5 goals between Red Star Belgrade and Barcelona +100

Barcelona will arrive at Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade licking their chops after outscoring their opponents 21-2 over a recent five-match stretch, including a 4-0 drubbing of Real Madrid. After a disappointing loss to Monaco to open Champions League play, Barcelona rebounded to defeat BSC Young Boys and Bayern Munich by a combined 9-1 scoreline. Raphinha has led the Barca attack with four goals and one assist through three Champions League fixtures.

Conversely, Red Star Belgrade enter the fixture with their recent defensive efforts in Champions League play being akin to a screen door in a submarine. Through three matches, they've conceded 11 goals and scored just twice. They're dealing with a few injuries, but healthy players probably wouldn't have reversed any results outside of maybe the home opener against Benfica.

The vast discrepancy in talent between each side is enough to envision Barcelona scoring at will versus Belgrade. Accounting also for Barca's recent run of goalscoring form, envision Red Star Belgrade hanging on for the ride as the Barca attack continually accelerates towards goal.

UCL Best Bets for Inter Milan versus Arsenal

SGP: Inter win and over 2.5 goals +472

Arsenal travel to the San Siro for their fourth match in just 11 days. Through three Champions League fixtures, Arsenal are one of five teams who have yet to concede a single goal. However, key defenders Jurrien Timber and Gabriel will be questionable after picking up injuries in their marquee fixture versus Liverpool, while summer arrival Riccardo Calafiori remains weeks away as he recovers from a knee injury. Martin Odegaard remains unlikely as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury suffered on international duty.

Inter Milan will also be playing their fourth match in 11 days when they lineup versus Arsenal. Also similar to Arsenal, Inter are one of the five Champions League teams yet to concede a goal, including a 0-0 draw with Manchester City on the opening matchday. Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez lead the strike force, having each scored once through their first three UCL fixtures.

After a congested run of fixtures for both squads and injuries to Arsenal's backline, expect the Gunners to make use of a game plan focused upon containing the wide attack of Inter Milan. The contrast of Mikel Arteta's hybrid 4-2-3-1 system and Inter manager Simone Inzaghi's 3-5-2 will be on full display as each side looks to spring attacks on the flanks from what is sure to be a crowded midfield.

Player to Pop

Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has begun the campaign capitalizing on each opportunity opposing defenses have provided the Serbian striker. He's scored twice and supplied an assist through the first three matches, though he'll hope to bounce back after a disappointing game against Stuttgart.

With Fellow attacker Nicolas Gonzalez potentially returning from injury for the match and Vlahovic in the midst of a strong run of form, expect the Juventus to pin the stern Lille defense in back while targeting their star striker in the penalty area.