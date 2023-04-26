DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown and Classic Slate Preview for Wednesday, April 26

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik takes a deep dive into the DraftKings contests for Wednesday's Premier League matches. He looks at the Manchester City and Arsenal Showdown before touching on a few things for the other matches in the four-game classic slate. It's a big day in the Premier League with the staggered slate making things even more interesting at DraftKings.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Showdown of the Week Fantasy Soccer: Man City vs. Arsenal Cheat Sheet

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings DFS Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Cheat Sheet

