DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown and Classic Slate Preview for Wednesday, April 26

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
April 26, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik takes a deep dive into the DraftKings contests for Wednesday's Premier League matches. He looks at the Manchester City and Arsenal Showdown before touching on a few things for the other matches in the four-game classic slate. It's a big day in the Premier League with the staggered slate making things even more interesting at DraftKings.

DraftKings Showdown of the Week Fantasy Soccer: Man City vs. Arsenal Cheat Sheet

DraftKings DFS Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
