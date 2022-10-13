Soccer DFS
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown of the Week Preview for Brentford vs. Brighton

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
October 13, 2022

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik looks at Friday's matchup between Brentford and Brighton, the DraftKings Showdown of the Week. Both teams are looking to bounce back under the lights in what should be an even matchup. Adam runs through some cash builds and takes a shot at a couple tournament ideas.

3:00 pm: Brentford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday Showdown of the Week EPL Cheat Sheet

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
