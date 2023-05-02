DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Arsenal vs. Chelsea

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jack Burkart checks out Tuesday's Showdown at DraftKings between Arsenal and Chelsea. Neither team is performing that well and neither team is easy to play in showdowns, so it should be a fun slate. Who do you play from Arsenal and is it worth using five of their players? How should you read into Chelsea in this spot? Jack tries his best to decipher the Chelsea set-piece and formation situation.

3:00 pm: Arsenal vs. Chelsea

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Showdown of the Week Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday EPL Cheat Sheet

