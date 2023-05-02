Soccer DFS
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Jack Burkart 
May 2, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jack Burkart checks out Tuesday's Showdown at DraftKings between Arsenal and Chelsea. Neither team is performing that well and neither team is easy to play in showdowns, so it should be a fun slate. Who do you play from Arsenal and is it worth using five of their players? How should you read into Chelsea in this spot? Jack tries his best to decipher the Chelsea set-piece and formation situation.

3:00 pm: Arsenal vs. Chelsea

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
Jack Burkart
Jack writes about fantasy soccer for RotoWire. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
