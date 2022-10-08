RotoWire Partners
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
October 8, 2022

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik breaks down the biggest match of the weekend for Sunday's Showdown at DraftKings. Arsenal took down Tottenham last weekend and will hope to do the same to Liverpool. He looks at some cash builds before giving some suggestions for tournaments.

11:30 am: Arsenal vs. Liverpool

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday Showdown EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
