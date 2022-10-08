DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Arsenal vs. Liverpool

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik breaks down the biggest match of the weekend for Sunday's Showdown at DraftKings. Arsenal took down Tottenham last weekend and will hope to do the same to Liverpool. He looks at some cash builds before giving some suggestions for tournaments.

11:30 am: Arsenal vs. Liverpool

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday Showdown EPL Cheat Sheet

