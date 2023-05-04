DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Brighton vs. Manchester United

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Dane Shinault takes a look at Thursday's matchup between Brighton and Manchester United for the Showdown at DraftKings. Will these teams produce goals after going scoreless in the FA Cup semi-final a little more than a week ago? What's the move on Bruno Fernandes now that Christian Eriksen is back? How should you deal with Pascal Gross and Solomon March? Dane discusses it all.

3:00 pm: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United

