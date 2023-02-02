Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Chelsea vs. Fulham

DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Chelsea vs. Fulham

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
February 2, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

The Premier League returns Friday and Adam Zdroik is here to break down the Showdown at DraftKings between Chelsea and Fulham. Chelsea are home and have had two weeks since their last match, which means Graham Potter could have tinkered the lineup during the break. Will Mykhailo Mudryk get his first Chelsea start? How should you play cash games and tournaments compared to when these teams met a few weeks ago? Adam searches far and wide for the answers.

3:00 pm: Chelsea vs. Fulham

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday EPL Cheat Sheet

-

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 22
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 22
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 22
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 22
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Fulham vs. Tottenham
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Fulham vs. Tottenham
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Jan. 21
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Jan. 21