DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Chelsea vs. Fulham

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

The Premier League returns Friday and Adam Zdroik is here to break down the Showdown at DraftKings between Chelsea and Fulham. Chelsea are home and have had two weeks since their last match, which means Graham Potter could have tinkered the lineup during the break. Will Mykhailo Mudryk get his first Chelsea start? How should you play cash games and tournaments compared to when these teams met a few weeks ago? Adam searches far and wide for the answers.

3:00 pm: Chelsea vs. Fulham

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday EPL Cheat Sheet

