DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Crystal Palace vs. Brighton

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik checks out Thursday's Showdown at DraftKings between Crystal Palace and Brighton. He goes through the lineup situations for each team while using the RotoWire Cheat Sheet, and then sprinkles some DFS conversation into the mix.

3:00 pm: Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Showdown of the Week Fantasy Soccer: Thursday EPL Cheat Sheet

