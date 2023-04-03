DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Everton vs. Tottenham

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik looks at the DraftKings Showdown of the Week for Monday's match between Everton and Tottenham. Does anything change for Spurs under Cristian Stellini? Can you trust Jordan Pickford? Adam goes through the cash options and provides a take or two on tournaments.

3:00 pm: Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Showdown of the Week Fantasy Soccer: Monday EPL Cheat Sheet

