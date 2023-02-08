Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Manchester United vs. Leeds United

DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Manchester United vs. Leeds United

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
February 8, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik checks out Wednesday's matchup between Manchester United and Leeds United for the Showdown of the Week at DraftKings. What will the sacking of Jesse Marsch mean for Leeds? Is this any reason to fade Bruno Fernandes? Adam looks at the cash builds before getting into some GPP ideas.

3:00 pm: Manchester United vs. Leeds United

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 23
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 23
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks for Feb. 4
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks for Feb. 4
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Feb. 4
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Feb. 4
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Feb. 4: Bruno Donk Szn
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Feb. 4: Bruno Donk Szn