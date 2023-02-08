DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Manchester United vs. Leeds United

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik checks out Wednesday's matchup between Manchester United and Leeds United for the Showdown of the Week at DraftKings. What will the sacking of Jesse Marsch mean for Leeds? Is this any reason to fade Bruno Fernandes? Adam looks at the cash builds before getting into some GPP ideas.

3:00 pm: Manchester United vs. Leeds United

