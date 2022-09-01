DFS Soccer: Leicester City v. Manchester United EPL DraftKings Showdown Preview

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik looks into Thursday's standalone Showdown at DraftKings between Leicester City and Manchester United. Can the Red Devils seal another win? Will the Foxes figure things out? He goes through a cash build before talking tournaments.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday EPL Cheat Sheet'

