Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 13: Man City Rotation

DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 13: Man City Rotation

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jordan Cooper 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on April 12, 2024

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik, Ryan Belongia and Jordan Cooper take on Saturday's four-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Manchester City are the biggest favorite by a wide margin, but no one is guaranteed to start or play a full 90. Brentford are in a viable spot against Sheffield United, while Brighton travel to Burnley. Can you reasonably fade big Man City pieces? They discuss strategy in both cash games and GPPs.

DraftKings DFS Content for Saturday's EPL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jordan Cooper plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: blenderhd, DraftKings: blenderhd. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jordan Cooper
Jordan Cooper
Jordan is a top-ranked daily fantasy sports player, co-hosts the RotoWire Soccer podcast, an analyst on DK Live and a RotoGrinders contributor.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Parlays for Gameweek 33
Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Parlays for Gameweek 33
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for April 13, 14
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for April 13, 14
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, April 13
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, April 13
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 33
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 33
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 467
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 467
Champions League Bets: UCL Free Picks & Predictions for Wednesday, April 10
Champions League Bets: UCL Free Picks & Predictions for Wednesday, April 10