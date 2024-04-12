DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 13: Man City Rotation

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik, Ryan Belongia and Jordan Cooper take on Saturday's four-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Manchester City are the biggest favorite by a wide margin, but no one is guaranteed to start or play a full 90. Brentford are in a viable spot against Sheffield United, while Brighton travel to Burnley. Can you reasonably fade big Man City pieces? They discuss strategy in both cash games and GPPs.

DraftKings DFS Content for Saturday's EPL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Cheat Sheet

