DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 22: Liverpool Are Back

Jack Burkart, Jordan Cooper and Ryan Belongia look at Saturday's four-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Last week it was Tottenham and this week it's Liverpool at home in a great spot against Nottingham Forest. How many Liverpool players is too many? Should Mohamed Salah be considered in cash games? How should the other matches be played with everyone well behind the Reds in terms of implied goal totals?

