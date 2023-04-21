Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 22: Liverpool Are Back

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Jordan Cooper 
April 21, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart, Jordan Cooper and Ryan Belongia look at Saturday's four-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Last week it was Tottenham and this week it's Liverpool at home in a great spot against Nottingham Forest. How many Liverpool players is too many? Should Mohamed Salah be considered in cash games? How should the other matches be played with everyone well behind the Reds in terms of implied goal totals?

MATCHES (ET)

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues. Jordan Cooper plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: blenderhd, DraftKings: blenderhd.
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack writes about fantasy soccer for RotoWire. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
Jordan is a top-ranked daily fantasy sports player, co-hosts the RotoWire Soccer podcast, an analyst on DK Live and a RotoGrinders contributor.
