DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 8: Villans or Bust

Jack Burkart, Ryan Belongia and Jordan Cooper check out Saturday's six-game slate at DraftKings. Aston Villa and Leicester City are the biggest favorites which means anything can happen. Ollie Watkins is the most in-form player in the league, yet he doesn't have the best odds to score on this slate despite being home against Nottingham Forest. How should you attack the Tottenham-Brighton match? They go through cash builds with a few tournament ideas to win some money.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

