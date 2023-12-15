DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Dec. 16: Cherry Season

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia look at Saturday's four-game DFS slate at DraftKings. Manchester City host a somewhat depleted Crystal Palace side and will undoubtedly be stacked by many. Are there any reasons to consider in-form Bournemouth home against Luton Town? What about Chelsea against Sheffield United? Newcastle are always a threat at home and they host high-flying Fulham. How do you start your cash build and what's the move to winning tournaments? They discuss.

DraftKings DFS Content for Saturday's EPL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Cheat Sheet

