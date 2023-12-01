DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Dec. 2: Pick Your Gunners

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Ryan Belongia and Jordan Cooper take on Saturday's three-game slate at DraftKings. Arsenal are coming off a six-goal thrashing midweek and will be the team to stack home against Wolverhampton. However, Brentford can't be ignored at home against Luton Town, while Burnley and Sheffield United figures to produce chances. They look at cash builds and discuss winning tournament routes.

DraftKings DFS Content for Saturday's EPL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Cheat Sheet

