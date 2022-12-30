Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Dec. 31: Can You Fade Haaland?

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Jordan Cooper 
December 30, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jordan Cooper, Ryan Belongia and Jack Burkart dive into Saturday's four-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. It's a Manchester City slate, which means decisions have to be made on Erling Haaland and his teammates. They look at cash builds while taking on different tournament ideas. Should you fade Man City in tournaments? Is there any reason to fade Haaland? They discuss.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues. Jordan Cooper plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: blenderhd, DraftKings: blenderhd.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack writes about fantasy soccer for RotoWire. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
Jordan Cooper
Jordan is a top-ranked daily fantasy sports player, co-hosts the RotoWire Soccer podcast, an analyst on DK Live and a RotoGrinders contributor.
