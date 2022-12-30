DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Dec. 31: Can You Fade Haaland?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jordan Cooper, Ryan Belongia and Jack Burkart dive into Saturday's four-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. It's a Manchester City slate, which means decisions have to be made on Erling Haaland and his teammates. They look at cash builds while taking on different tournament ideas. Should you fade Man City in tournaments? Is there any reason to fade Haaland? They discuss.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues. Jordan Cooper plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: blenderhd, DraftKings: blenderhd.