DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Jan. 21: Is West Ham Worth It?

Adam Zdroik, Jordan Cooper and Ryan Belongia discuss Saturday's four-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. West Ham are the biggest favorite home against Everton, but how much should you target them? Does anyone else stand out? Should you pay for James Ward-Prowse? They look at cash builds and try to figure out who will be most popular in tournaments for another slate lacking big favorites.

