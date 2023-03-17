Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, March 18: Toney Time

DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, March 18: Toney Time

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
March 17, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia discuss Saturday's four-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. No one stands out in the odds, as Aston Villa are the biggest favorite, home against Bournemouth. Can you trust anyone or is it a free-for-all in both cash games and tournaments? They discuss Ivan Toney's price and how popular he'll be with the best odds to score, home against Leicester City.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack writes about fantasy soccer for RotoWire. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, March 18
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, March 18
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 28
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 28
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 28
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 28
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, March 15: Mas Los Blancos?
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, March 15: Mas Los Blancos?
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28