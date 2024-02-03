DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies For Sunday, Feb. 4: Bruno Donks

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia break down a rare Sunday slate with a King of the Pitch Ticket up for grabs. Chelsea, Manchester United, and Bournemouth are all similar favorites at home, but which of the underdog pieces are worth playing as salary relief? They cover cash games then give some tournament ideas.

DraftKings DFS Content for Sunday's EPL slate

MATCHES (ET)

