DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Tuesday, April 4: A Weird Slate

Adam Zdroik, Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia take a look at Tuesday's four-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Brighton are the biggest favorite at Bournemouth, but is Solomon March worth the most expensive price? Should you go back to the James Maddison well? Is there anyone good to play at forward? They discuss builds in cash games and leave with a few ideas on how to win tournaments.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday EPL Cheat Sheet

