DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies Podcast for Saturday, Nov. 4: Play Everyone From Man City

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Jordan Cooper 
November 3, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart, Ryan Belongia and Jordan Cooper take on Saturday's five-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Manchester City are the biggest favorite by a wide margin and as usual, will be the main talking point for the slate, especially in cash games. So how can you get different for GPPs and should you? Can you trust any other team for tournaments? Maybe Wolverhampton against woeful Sheffield United? They discuss.

DraftKings DFS Content for Saturday's EPL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues. Jordan Cooper plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: blenderhd, DraftKings: blenderhd.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and was the recipient of FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year for 2022. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
Jordan Cooper
Jordan is a top-ranked daily fantasy sports player, co-hosts the RotoWire Soccer podcast, an analyst on DK Live and a RotoGrinders contributor.
