DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, Nov. 4

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

FORWARD

Erling Haaland: (MCI vs. BOU, $10,500): I'm not sure I've ever seen Manchester City with an implied win probability of 88-percent in a Premier League game. They host Bournemouth and have an implied goal total of 2.7 and clean sheet odds of 55-percent. Draftkings Sportsbook lists Haaland at -330 to score anytime and as +135 to score a brace or better against the Cherries. He's averaging 4 shots (2.4 on target) and one shot assisted per 90 minutes this season. It's an elite spot for Haaland, and his rostership will reflect that in GPPs and Cash Games.

Julian Alvarez: (MCI vs. BOU, $9,000): Alvarez continues to be the primary set-piece taker for City. He took corners from both sides of the pitch against Manchester United, and he has scored two goals from direct free kicks in all competitions. Phil Foden ($8,800) might take more corners against Bournemouth, but I think that is the worst case scenario for Alvarez. His even money goalscoring odds are second best on the slate.

It's easy to build lineups starting with Haaland and Alvarez in your forward spots. Foden is probably underpriced at $8,800, but I prefer Alvarez due to the perceived safety of his set piece role, though it's possible to roster Foden with Alvarez and Haaland. City will possess the ball for most of the match against Bournemouth and attempt to clog the box with defenders, which might put more responsibility on Foden to create from the wing. A similar case can be made for Jeremy Doku ($7,800), who is cheaper if he starts but can't occupy a midfield spot like Foden can.

It's difficult to make a case for other forward eligible players when the City forwards are such outstanding plays, but I'll make a case for a few names. Brighton have the second-highest goal total (though it's one less than Manchester City), and a road match at Everton is a fantasy-friendly spot. Pascal Gross ($8,200) will take most of Brighton's set pieces with Solly March injured. He occupied a more forward position against Fulham last weekend, so keep an eye on Brighton's formation when lineups come out. Joao Pedro ($6,900) offers a bit of savings and takes penalties, though he is a liability for an early substitution. Simon Adingra ($5,400) is more of a boom-bust option, but that's fine in tournaments at his cost. He only played 71 minutes against Fulham, but otherwise has played more than 85 minutes in his previous starts.

I'm not sure what Wolves are going to do in the absence of Pedro Neto, but if Sasa Kalajdzic starts for $5,000, he is a bargain at +200 anytime goalscoring odds in a road matchup against Sheffield United. Sheffield have been pathetic this season, and Wolves are unbeaten in their last five, making this a great matchup. Kalajdzic suffered an ACL tear early last season and has been slowly working his way back into the squad, so I'm worried he'll get subbed at the 60 minute mark even if he start. That said, he was a great goalscorer at Stuttgart and has two goals as a substitute this season, so it could be a breakout spot for him.

MIDFIELD

Jack Grealish: (MCI vs. BOU, $7,500): I promise you I am as bored as you are of jamming Manchester City attackers in these EPL and UCL slates, but Grealish is, you guessed it, underpriced. He's made his way back into the squad after an early season injury, logging 11.8 and 12.9 fantasy points in his past two starts while playing over 85 minutes in both. James Ward-Prowse ($8,300) will take almost all of West Ham's set pieces, but those are not guaranteed on the road to Brentford and Grealish has a similar floor from open play with more goal/assist upside. Similar to Gross, Ward-Prowse is at least worth considering in cash. I'm interested in Kaoru Mitoma ($6,400) in GPPs, but he's not an option for me in cash games. It's been a month since Mitoma has scored a goal, but a matchup against Everton is a great get-right spot. I'm less inclined to roster Mitoma if he is deployed as a more attacking wing-back again since I think this hurts his goal upside, so keep an eye on Brighton's formation.

Will Hughes: (CRY vs. BRN, $4,900): That I am highlighting Hughes speaks volumes about the quality of options at midfield. By no means do I consider Hughes a priority, but he has been taking most of Crystal Palace's set pieces, and Burnley has been poor this season. This automatically puts him in cash consideration, though there is a lot of fragility in his range of outcomes. He's been subbed off at the 70 minute mark two matches in a row. If Matheus Franca ($7,700) earns his first start, Hughes will likely lose his grip on set pieces. Tommy Doyle ($5,100) might take set pieces for Wolves if he starts, though that would be less certain if Pablo Sarabia ($5,400) starts as well. It's difficult to project what Wolves are going to do with Neto out, but Doyle is a former Manchester City academy product, so he at least has a good pedigree. Maybe the right move in this price range is to just play Rodri ($5,800). The set piece taking options in this price range have so much uncertainty, at least Rodri plays for City and could contribute a goal or assist.

DEFENDER

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nelson Semedo: (SHU vs. WOL, $4,300/$4,100): Defender is fairly weak, and the first names that stood out to me first were the Wolves wing-backs. Sheffield have been a great opposition to target when rostering full-backs this season, and Semedo and Ait-Nouri will have more attacking license if Wolves stick to playing three center-backs. That's really all there is to it. I'd feel best if I could find the $200 extra to get to Ait-Nouri, since I think he is a more attacking player and Semedo already has 4 yellow cards in 9 appearances this season.

John Stones (MCI vs. BOU, $3,700): Stones looks like a solid value at this price, and it appears as if he has been occupying the central defensive midfielder role after returning from injury. Even if he played as a traditional center-back, he is underpriced for City's clean sheet odds. So is Ruben Dias ($3,500) should he start.

It seems fine to try to spend as little as possible at the defender position, especially if you are happy with the rest of your lineup. As much as I'd like to roster Ait-Nouri or Semedo, the opportunity cost just isn't that high. Kristopher Ajer ($3,200) might start as a right-back at home for Brentford, and Luke Thomas ($3,000) and George Baldock ($2,600) are additional cheap full-back options. At least Sheffield United are playing at home, and it's not like they need to do much to pay off these price tags.

GOALKEEPER

Ederson: (MCI vs. BOU, $5,900): I think one of the main puzzles of this slate is deciding how many Manchester City attackers you can jam into your lineup. It's possible to roster all of their primary attackers in the same lineup if you punt at defense and at goalkeeper. In those lineups, Wes Foderingham ($4,000) looks like a fine option as the cheapest home goalkeeper. He's logged four or more saves in 7 of his 10 starts this season. If you believe in the mid-ranged options at midfield and want to spend a bit more at defender, Ederson is by far the best goalkeeper option overall, and he is probably underpriced at $5,900. City kept their first clean sheet in a month away to Manchester United over the weekend, so be warned they are very capable of leaking a goal in this type of matchup. I'm begging you not to egg my house if Ederson doesn't keep a clean sheet. 55-percent is not 100-percent, after all!





